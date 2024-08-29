Chihuahuas Edge Rainiers, 9-8

August 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Matthew Batten's line drive single in the bottom of the 11th inning scored José Azocar and gave the El Paso Chihuahuas a 9-8 win over the Tacoma Rainiers Wednesday afternoon. The Chihuahuas have won the first two games of the series.

Tirso Ornelas led off for El Paso and reached base four times, going 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Cal Mitchell also had three hits for the Chihuahuas. Elias Díaz went 1-for-5 with an RBI single and he has RBI hits in each of his first two games with the Chihuahuas. Azocar stole his 20th base of the season in 48 Triple-A games. Former Chihuahuas Luis Urías and Jason Vosler both homered for Tacoma. El Paso turned double plays to end Tacoma's ninth and 11th innings.

The Chihuahuas are now 3-5 in extra-inning games, with all eight games occurring since June 1. The Rainiers are now 3-3 in extra-inning games this year. The 11 innings matched the longest game of the season for both teams. It was the fifth walk-off win this season for the Chihuahuas. Five of El Paso's last six games have been decided by one or two runs.

Second Half Team Records: Tacoma (29-24), El Paso (18-35)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (10-8, 6.01) vs. El Paso RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (3-5, 3.20). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

