Machado Delivers Ninth Walk-off for Space Cowboys

August 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - After being held to just one run in the first nine innings, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (79-47, 30-22) scored a pair in the tenth inning to get a 3-2 walk-off win over the Salt Lake Bees (60-67, 28-25) on Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

With the game level at 1-1 in the top of the 10th, RHP Luis Contreras (W, 3-1) entered for the Space Cowboys. Salt Lake started with Zach Humphreys at second and despite getting to a two-strike count against Jake Marisnick, the left fielder laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Humphreys 90 feet away. Jordyn Adams followed with a sac fly to right that scored Humphreys, putting Salt Lake up 2-1 without a hit. Contreras retired the next batter on a fly out to keep the deficit to one for the Space Cowboys.

Omar Narváez began the bottom of the 10th at second for Sugar Land and Jacob Melton was brought off the bench to pinch-hit to lead off the inning. The Astros #1 prospect lashed a single to left, putting men on the corners with no outs against RHP Guillo Zuñiga (L, 0-4). Melton then stole second on the first pitch to Dixon Machado, who in a 2-1 count ripped a single to left, scoring both Narváez and Melton to win the game for Sugar Land, the Space Cowboys ninth walk-off victory of the season.

RHP Ryan Gusto got the start for the Space Cowboys and navigated traffic throughout the night, leaving a man on base in each of his first three innings while striking out three. Salt Lake scored their only run off the righty in the top of the fourth when Bryce Teodosio singled up the middle and swiped second before advancing on a groundout. Chad Stevens floated a single to right that scored Teodosio and gave the Bees a 1-0 advantage. Gusto allowed just one more base runner in his 5.0 innings of work, scattering five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Sugar Land found an immediate reply in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Quincy Hamilton legged out an infield single against LHP Reid Detmers and stole second base with Cooper Hummel hitting. The Space Cowboys first baseman knocked a single to right center that plated Hamilton, drawing Sugar Land level at 1-1. The Space Cowboys generated their only other scoring chance in regulation when Kenedy Corona was hit by a pitch with one out in the seventh and advanced on a groundout by Machado but was stranded when Grae Kessinger sharply lined out to deep right field.

Out of the Space Cowboys bullpen, RHP Forrest Whitley hurled two scoreless innings, allowing a two-out single in the sixth and a two-out walk in the seventh but didn't let either runner advance into scoring position, lowering his season ERA to 2.17 in 27 outings. RHP Rafael Montero walked Charles Leblanc to start his inning but got a double play to cancel out the base runner and a strikeout following a walk to leave a runner on in the eighth. With the game still level at 1-1, RHP Wander Suero struck out the side in the ninth, helping send the game to extra innings.

Leading 2-0 in the series, the Space Cowboys continue their six-game set with Salt Lake on Thursday night. Sugar Land has not named a starter while the Bees are set to throw LHP Jose Suarez (2-3, 6.75) for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

