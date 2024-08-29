Five-Run Sixth Sinks Rainiers

August 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (72-57) lost their third straight game to the El Paso Chihuahuas (50-79) and fifth in a row overall by a score of 5-3, Thursday at Southwest University Park.

Tacoma started the scoring instantly, as Ryan Bliss and Dominic Canzone scored in the first inning. With a 2-0 lead, an RBI single from Terrin Vavra drove in a third run for the Rainiers, giving them a three-run lead through the first two innings.

It was all going well on the other side of the ball too, as Casey Lawrence spun five scoreless innings. Everything changed in the sixth, when El Paso got their offense going.

The Chihuahuas scored two runs on a double from Tirso Ornelas and a sacrifice fly from Jose Azocar. After a walk put a second runner on, Elias Diaz hit a two out, three-run home run to propel them in front of Tacoma.

That was all the scoring for either side, as both bullpens threw scoreless innings. Jonathan Hernandez and Cody Bolton allowed just one baserunner over two scoreless innings, as three relievers struck out eight over their 4.0 innings for El Paso.

POSTGAME NOTES: Ryan Bliss stole his 42nd base of the season, tying Samad Taylor for second among Pacific Coast League players. They are both behind teammate Cade Marlowe who has 43 and just landed on the injured list. Casey Lawrence was one out away from a quality start and earning his 11th win of the year prior to allowing a three-run home run.

Tacoma and El Paso will play game four of their series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Southwest University Park scheduled for 5:35 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.