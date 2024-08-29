OKC Stumbles in Loss to Express

August 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club couldn't get the bats going as the team fell, 3-1, to the Round Rock Express Thursday Night at Dell Diamond. The game was scoreless through five innings when Andy Pages got the scoring started for Oklahoma City (27-27/67-62) with a solo home run leading off the the sixth inning. Round Rock (27-26/64-63) responded in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run homer by Blaine Crim - his third home run in two days. Justin Foscue added some insurance in the eighth inning with a solo shot to put the Express up 3-1. OKC put the tying runs on base with one out in the ninth inning and had the basese loaded with two outs, but Andre Lipcius grounded out to end the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has lost back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game losing skid Aug. 8-10. Entering Wedneday, OKC was 12-2 in the last 14 games...OKC also fell back to .500 in the second half at 27-27.

-The OKC offense was limited to one run and six hits, with one extra-base hit. It's the fourth time in seven games OKC scored three or fewer runs and the second time in five games to produce just one run...OKC went 2-for-16 with runners on base and 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position Wedneday. The team left 12 runners on base, including the bases loaded twice.

-Andy Pages tallied OKC's only run with a solo homer. He has hit safely in seven of eight games since being optioned to OKC, going 11-for-34 with three home runs, and he has also hit safely in six straight games (9-for-27)...Pages has hit nine home runs in Triple-A this season, with five of them coming across nine games at Dell Diamond.

-With Pages' home run, Oklahoma City has homered in 14 of their last 16 games, hitting 27 home runs over that time.

-Dalton Rushing started at catcher for the first time at Triple-A and went 1-for-3 with two walks to extend his current on-base streak to 21 games with OKC and to 23 games overall...He has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games.

-Andre Lipcius went 1-for-4 with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 20 games.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to even the series as they take on Round Rock beginning at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

