Texas Rangers RHP Jacob DeGrom Expected to Make Second Rehab Start with Round Rock Express on Sunday

August 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday afternoon that World Series Champion, two-time Cy Young Award winner and four-time All-Star, RHP Jacob deGrom, is expected to make a second rehab start on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. DeGrom is slated to take the baseball when the Round Rock Express host the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 1:05 p.m. CT.

The right-hander took the mound in the series opener on Tuesday night against Oklahoma City and tossed 2.0 innings of perfect baseball with two strikeouts on 24 pitches. Sunday is scheduled to be his third rehab start after also appearing in one game with Double-A Frisco. He opened the 2024 season on the Injured List after undergoing Tommy John surgery on June 12, 2023.

The 36-year-old is entering his second season with the Texas Rangers after signing a five-year free agent contract on December 2, 2022. In his six starts last year for Texas prior to his injury, he posted a 2.67 ERA (9 ER/30.1 IP) with only four walks and 45 strikeouts.

He is a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner with the New York Mets (2018-19) and owns the third-lowest ERA in the Expansion Era (since 1961) among pitchers with at least 200 starts. He is a four-time All-Star (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021) and he was named N.L. Rookie of the Year in 2014. He is one of just three pitchers in baseball history to win multiple Cy Young Awards and a Rookie of the Year Award.

The Deland, Florida native played collegiate baseball at Stetson University and was a ninth-round selection by the Mets in the 2010 MLB Draft.

