Salt Lake Falters Late, Drops Ninth Straight Game to Sugar Land

August 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees suffered another tough loss at the hands of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Thursday evening, faltering late and falling by a final score of 6-3.

The script for Thursday's game followed the same one from Wednesday night's pitcher's duel in the early goings, with both teams failing to get on the board through the first few frames of the contest. It wasn't until the third inning that the Space Cowboys managed to break through with the first run of the game, opening up the scoring on a double down the left field line by Cooper Hummel off of Salt Lake starter José Suarez. The Bees would answer back swiftly after this, however, tallying runs in each of the three middle innings to turn their early deficit into a two-run advantage. Starting things off in the fourth was Chad Wallach, who leveled up the game at one apiece with a two-out knock right up the middle that plated Charles Leblanc. Zach Humphreys followed this up with an RBI double in the fifth to put Salt Lake out in front for the first time, and soon after, Wallach tacked on another in the sixth with his second run-scoring single to bring the team's lead up to 3-1.

Much like the night before, though, the Bees could not bring this lead to the finish line, as the Space Cowboys managed to break their hearts for the second straight night on just two big swings. The first of these came in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Jesús Bastidas spoiled Suarez's great start by crushing a 2-2 slider over the wall in left field for a two-run home run that brought the game back even once again. The score would stay at three apiece until the bottom of the eighth, at which point Kenedy Corona came up to the plate against reliever Travis MacGregor with one out and smoked a longball of his own, this one a three-run blast that broke the tie and put Sugar Land back on top once again. Now behind for the second time, the Bees failed to put together a rally of their own, going down in order on just five pitches against closer Wander Suero in the final frame to drop their ninth straight game against Sugar Land this season.

The Bees will now try to snap this streak against the Space Cowboys in the fourth game of the series on Friday night, with Davis Daniel tabbed to make the start against Colton Gordon for first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

