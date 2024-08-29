Bees Unable to Take Series Opener at Sugar Land

The Salt Lake Bees were downed in the series opener against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday evening, losing by a final score of 10-2 at Constellation Field.

It was a bullpen day on the hill for the visiting Bees as five different arms contributed to the eight innings pitched. Luis Ledo (L, 1-2) got things started on the mound and fired two innings while allowing two runs to score, neither earned. Adam Cimber and Nick Robertson took over pitching duties next and each gave up three runs to score across 1.0 and 2.0 innings respectively. Eric Torres added a scoreless pair of frames before Tayron Guerrero permitted two Space Cowboys to tally a run. Each Bees pitcher recorded at least two strikeouts as Ledo led all with three. A.J. Blubaugh (W, 10-3) neared a quality start for Sugar Land, putting together five innings with seven strikeouts and giving up just one run.

Salt Lake was first to add a run to its team total with Jordyn Adams blasting a solo home run in the first inning, marking his ninth of the season. The home club responded with eight unanswered runs to quickly wipe away the Bees' small edge and build one of its own. Sugar Land scored its first runs in the second inning with Cesar Salazar sending a two-RBI single into right field. Quincy Hamilton kept the Space Cowboys' momentum buzzing into the third inning as the right-fielder roped a two-run home run to stretch their lead up to three runs while recording his 15th long ball of the season. Jake Marisnick notched the only other Salt Lake RBI by lifting a sacrifice fly to center field in the seventh inning, plating Elliot Soto. Salazar and Hamilton would add their names back into the RBI column later in the game as Salazar punched an RBI single into right field in the fifth inning before Hamilton lined a two-run double in the eighth inning to cap the game's scoring.

The Bees and the Space Cowboys have lots of ball yet to play as the two clubs will continue their six-game series tomorrow evening at Constellation Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MT as left-hander Reid Detmers will make the start for Salt Lake while Ryan Gusto is on the docket to start for Sugar Land.

