Albuquerque Earns Series Split with Bees After 11-10 Triumph

April 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes overcame a 4-0 deficit after the first frame and plated runs in six of eight innings to hold off the Bees for an 11-10 win Sunday afternoon at RGCU Field.

With the win, the Isotopes (5-4) split the six-game series with the Bees.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque blasted four homers in a contest for the third time in nine games (March 31 and April 2 at Round Rock).

-Nolan Jones and Coco Montes smacked back-to-back clouts to begin the sixth frame, the third time the Isotopes have connected on back-to-back homers this year.

-Jones, Montes and Michael Toglia all reached base five times from the 2, 3 and 4 spots in the order. They went a combined 9-for-9 with five walks and a hit-by-pitch.

-The Isotopes are among the team leaders in all of Triple-A in the following: 2nd in homers (18), 4th in total bases (155), 6th in hits (84) and slugging (.500) and 8th in OPS (.871).

-The 11 runs scored established a new team-high for the season. It is also the most runs scored in a game since plating 15 against El Paso Sept. 26, 2022.

-The 16 hits are also a team-high for the 2023 season and the most since tallying 16 July 27, 2022, vs. Las Vegas.

-The Isotopes recorded seven extra-base hits (four homers and three doubles), a new season-high.

-Albuquerque recorded 31 total bases, a new season high.

-Albuquerque fell behind 4-0 in the top of the first, matching the biggest comeback win of the season (April 4 vs. Salt Lake).

-The three doubles set a season-high for doubles in a game, beating the previous high of two set twice.

-Eight of the nine Isotopes starters collected a hit.

-Albuquerque did not commit an error for the seventh game this season. They are tied for the fewest errors (2) in all of Triple-A with Rochester.

-Toglia swatted his fourth homer of the year and second in two games. He reached base five times (two walks, hit-by-pitch, homer and single) for the third time in his career (last: July 16, 2022, Hartford).

-Aaron Schunk extended his hitting streak to eight games - tied for the second-longest active streak in all of Triple-A. He has two-straight multi-hit efforts and three for the year. He has an RBI in four of the eight games.

-Jones reached base five times for the fourth time in his career and first time since July 1, 2022, with Triple-A Columbus. He recorded three hits for the first time since he tallied four, also July 1, 2022. Has a homer in two-straight games and driven a run in six games.

-Montes extended his hit streak to six games after going 4-for-4 with a walk, homer, double and two singles. During the streak he is hitting .476 (11x23) with three doubles, one homer and four RBI).

-Connor Kaiser connected on his second homer of the season. He has a hit in five of the six games he's played.

-Starter Phillips Valdez lasted just 0.2 innings after allowing four runs, the most allowed in a game since June 25, 2022 (5 ER) with Triple-A Worcester.

-Logan Allen tossed 2.2 frames and fanned three hitters. He has 11 strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

-Fernando Abad earned his first save of the season after completing 1.2 shutout innings. It's his first save since Aug. 11, 2021, with Triple-A Norfolk.

-The Isotopes have played 80 Sunday day games in club history. They have outscored their opponents 589-537.

On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes will travel to El Paso, Texas, to begin a six-game series against the Chihuahuas Tuesday at 6:05 pm MST. Neither team's starters have been announced.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.