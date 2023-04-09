Sacramento Trounces El Paso

The Sacramento River Cats scored seven runs in an 11-batter third inning Saturday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-4. It was the most runs allowed in an inning by El Paso this season.

Chihuahuas shortstop Tim Lopes went 4-for-5 with a double and became the first El Paso player to collect four hits in a game since Luis Liberato on September 6, 2022 at Albuquerque. El Paso reliever Tom Cosgrove pitched a scoreless inning Saturday and hasn't allowed a run in three appearances this season.

Chihuahuas third baseman Yorman Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with two RBI singles. Saturday's eight-run loss was El Paso's most lopsided loss of the season.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 4, River Cats 12 Final Score (04/08/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (3-5), Sacramento (4-4)

Next Game: Sunday at 2:05 pm Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. El Paso RHP Julio Teherán (0-1, 9.00) vs. Sacramento LHP Kyle Harrison (0-0, 4.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

