Sacramento Trounces El Paso
April 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Sacramento River Cats scored seven runs in an 11-batter third inning Saturday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-4. It was the most runs allowed in an inning by El Paso this season.
Chihuahuas shortstop Tim Lopes went 4-for-5 with a double and became the first El Paso player to collect four hits in a game since Luis Liberato on September 6, 2022 at Albuquerque. El Paso reliever Tom Cosgrove pitched a scoreless inning Saturday and hasn't allowed a run in three appearances this season.
Chihuahuas third baseman Yorman Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with two RBI singles. Saturday's eight-run loss was El Paso's most lopsided loss of the season.
Box Score: Chihuahuas 4, River Cats 12 Final Score (04/08/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (3-5), Sacramento (4-4)
Next Game: Sunday at 2:05 pm Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. El Paso RHP Julio Teherán (0-1, 9.00) vs. Sacramento LHP Kyle Harrison (0-0, 4.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2023
- OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - April 8, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Sacramento Trounces El Paso - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Express Sweep Doubleheader Against Space Cowboys - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- River Cats Plate 12 In Third Straight Win - Sacramento River Cats
- Mariachis Claim 9-6 Thriller Over Abejas - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Reno Halts Tacoma Win Streak on Saturday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Round Rock Sweeps Saturday Night Doubleheader Against Sugar Land - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Sacramento Trounces El Paso
- Sacramento Gets Past El Paso, 9-4
- Sacramento Doubles Up on El Paso
- El Paso Earns Comeback Win Against Sacramento
- El Paso Gets Past Sacramento