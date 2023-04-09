Reno Halts Tacoma Win Streak on Saturday

April 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (5-3) had their four-game win streak snapped on Saturday evening, as the Reno Aces (3-5) picked up their first win of the weeklong series by a 19-4 final score. Reno scratched across seven runs in an inning twice during the runaway, and collected 19 hits.

The Aces took the first lead on a Dominic Fletcher (CF) two-run homer to right field in the third inning with two down, his first of the season.

Jake Scheiner (LF) registered Tacoma's first hit and run in the fourth, blasting his third homer as a Triple-A player to left field. Scheiner has gone deep twice in three days, after going yard (3-R) in the opening game of Friday's doubleheader sweep.

Tacoma's momentum was squelched in the fifth however, when the Aces batted around. 11 batters in the frame produced seven runs; Buddy Kennedy (3-R HR) and Diego Castillo (3-R double) drove in the bulk.

Top Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt struck out five over 4.2 IP (88 pitches).

The visitors later strung together a seven-run seventh. A Seth Beer (1B) two-run double with the bases loaded made it 11-1; Beer also had an RBI double in the big fifth. Blaze Alexander (SS) lifted a three-run homer a batter later, his first longball of the year. It was 16-1 when Phillip Evans (DH) added a two-run double of his own.

Dominic Canzone (RF) RBI tripled to the left field gap in the eighth, later scoring on an RBI groundout. A ninth inning RBI single by P.J. Higgins (C) was the final visiting tally of the night.

The home eighth and ninth innings were not without note for the Rainiers. Brian O'Keefe's double in the eighth extended his current club-long hit streak to seven games, which was matched a batter later by Mike Ford, who rapped an RBI single. Ford has also hit in seven straight, and has driven in at least one run in seven consecutive contests. Mason McCoy lofted his first homer of the year in the ninth, a two-run shot to left to wrap it up.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PT; RHP Peter Solomon (Reno) and LHP Tommy Milone (Tacoma) are penciled in as probable starters, which would be a rematch of Tuesday's opener.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription.

About the Tacoma Rainiers

The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The Rainiers are a member of the Pacific Coast League and have been a Mariners affiliate since establishing the Rainiers moniker in 1995.

The most up-to-date news and notes about the Tacoma Rainiers and Cheney Stadium can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (@tacomarainiers) and liking the team on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.