Sunday's Tacoma Rainiers Game vs. Reno PPD, Rain

April 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma, WA - Sunday's Tacoma Rainiers game at Cheney Stadium against the Reno Aces has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The rescheduled game will be made up during Reno's second trip to Tacoma next month, from May 9-14. The exact date of a doubleheader during that series is to be announced.

Tickets to Sunday's game (April 9) can be exchanged at the Cheney Stadium Box Office for any regular season game of equal or lesser value during the current regular season (excluding July 3). Those with a physical ticket will receive a physical ticket in exchange. Online ticket purchasers will be asked to provide a name and e-mail address for verification purposes. Once verified, they will receive a physical ticket.

Rainout tickets must be exchanged in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office and all exchanges are subject to availability. The Cheney Stadium Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on all game days from 10 a.m. until two hours past the scheduled first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.