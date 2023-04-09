Adell Breaks Franchise Record as Bees Split Series

April 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Jo Adell set a new franchise record by hitting a home run in his sixth consecutive game, but it wasn't enough as the Albuquerque Isotopes edged the Salt Lake Bees 11-10 on Sunday afternoon to earn a split of the six game series. After striking out in his first three at-bats, Adell drilled a 1-0 pitch into the left field bullpen to pull the Bees into an 8-8 tie. With Salt Lake down 11-8 in the eighth inning, Adell belted one over that bullpen for his 7th roundtripper of the series and get the Bees to within one, but that would be it, as Albuquerque reliever Fernando Abad retired the last five batters to give the Isotopes the win.

The Bees got off to a good start, as they took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first on two run singles by Trey Cabbage and Taylor Jones, but the Isotopes plated four in the bottom of the first and two more in the second for a 6-4 lead. Jordyn Adams would tie the game at 6-6 in the third with a two run homer to center field. Adell led the Bees with the two homers and four runs batted in, while Trey Cabbage added three hits and two RBI. Jordyn Adams and Taylor Jones also drove in two runs each. Salt Lake starter Luis Ledo lasted just one and two-third innings and allowed six runs on six hits. Cesar Valdez (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he went three and one-third innings and gave up four runs, three earned, on six hits including three home runs.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.