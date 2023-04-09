OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - April 9, 2023

April 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Hunter Feduccia hit a go-ahead RBI single for the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the top of the 10th inning against the Las Vegas Aviators Sunday afternoon, capping another big rally for the Dodgers in a 6-5 win at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Dodgers (7-2) overcame a five-run deficit in the extra-inning victory, scoring six unanswered runs before pitcher OKC Wander Suero retired the Aviators in order in the bottom of the inning with third baseman Devin Mann securing the final out of the game with a basket catch in foul territory. The Aviators (2-7) had built a 5-0 lead through three innings. Cody Thomas hit a three-run home run in the first inning for Las Vegas before Tyler Wade added a RBI single in the second inning and Dermis Garcia hit a solo homer in the third inning. The Dodgers scored four runs in the fourth inning. After OKC loaded the bases, Michael Busch hit a bases-clearing double for the Dodgers' first three runs of the afternoon. Luke Williams followed with a RBI single to trim the lead to one run. Feduccia then tied the game, 5-5, hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning before he gave OKC its first lead of the day in the 10th inning.

Of Note:

-Sunday marked the third time this season, and second time during the Las Vegas series, the Dodgers overcame a deficit of five runs to come back and win the game. The Dodgers trailed Tacoma, 7-2, after four innings April 2 before winning, 10-9, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the first series of the season. On Friday night, Las Vegas took a 5-0 lead in the first inning before the Dodgers went on to win, 12-6, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

-Sunday marked OKC's second extra-inning game of the season as the Dodgers improved to 2-0 in games beyond nine innings. It was also just the second extra-inning game in the entire Pacific Coast League so far in 2023. The Dodgers won their first extra-inning contest of the season, 6-5, in 10 innings April 1 on a walk-off RBI single by Jahmai Jones, which secured OKC's first victory of the season. OKC went 4-6 in extra-inning games during the 2022 season.

-The Dodgers' 7-2 record is tied for the team's second-best start through nine games during the Bricktown era (since 1998). Only the 2018 Dodgers, who started 8-1 and went on to a 10-1 record, had more wins through nine games. The 2023 team is the fifth OKC squad to start a season 7-2, last achieved by the 2015 team.

-Michael Busch reached base four times and finished with a game-high three hits as well as a team-leading three RBI. He went 3-for-4 with a double, walk and run scored, collecting his first extra-base hit of the season. He has reached base safely in each of the team's first nine games.

-Hunter Feduccia collected his first multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4, and hitting his second home run of 2023. He also drew a walk and finished with two RBI.

-The Dodgers bullpen did not allow a run after the third inning and did not allow a hit after the fourth inning. The six total hits by Las Vegas were the second-fewest allowed by the Dodgers in a game this season. Dodgers pitchers finished with 11 strikeouts in the game for the team's fifth double-digit strikeout total through nine games.

-The OKC offense scored six or more runs for the seventh game this season and has scored at least five runs in eight games. The Dodgers' 63 runs are the most runs scored by an OKC team through nine games during the Bricktown era (since 1998), besting last season's total of 62 runs scored through nine games. The 2022 Dodgers went on to score the second-most runs in Minor League Baseball last season with 949, also setting a new team record.

-The Dodgers won their first of two six-game series against the Aviators this season, 5-1. The Dodgers have now played 45 total six-game series since the start of the 2021 season. Sunday's victory marked the fifth time out of those 45 series that the Dodgers have won five of six games during the same set.

What's Next: The OKC Dodgers return home to open a six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 6:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. All Tuesday home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through June are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.