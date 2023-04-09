OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - April 8, 2023

The Las Vegas Aviators built an early seven-run lead and prevented any form of an Oklahoma City comeback, sending the Dodgers to a 9-1 defeat Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators (2-6) started the scoring two batters into the bottom of the first inning with a home run by Kevin Smith and led the rest of the night. Las Vegas scored two runs in each of the first and second innings before adding three more runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-0 lead. Bradley Zimmer put the Dodgers (6-2) on the board with a solo home run in the fifth inning, but it proved to be the team's only run of the game. A two-run single by Tyler Wade in the seventh inning finished the scoring for the Aviators.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers had their six-game win streak end with Saturday's loss. It was the team's first six-game win streak since July 18-24, 2019, and the loss prevented the team's first seven-game win streak since winning nine consecutive games April 7-17, 2018. The loss also prevented OKC from starting 7-1 to begin a season for the second time in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998).

-One day after setting season highs with 12 runs, 14 hits and seven extra-base hits, the Dodgers were limited to a season-low one run on nine hits, with a season-low one extra-base hit. OKC had scored at least five runs in each of the first seven games of the season and at least six runs in six of the first seven games.

-Bradley Zimmer hit his first home run of the season with a solo blast in the fifth inning. Zimmer and Patrick Mazeika each contributed a team-high two hits.

-Luke Williams saw his six-game hitting streak end by going 0-for-4. During his hitting streak, Williams went 12-for-28 with eight extra-base hits.

-The OKC pitching staff allowed at least nine runs for the third time in eight games. Over the previous three games, the Dodgers allowed a total of 11 runs and 18 hits before giving up nine runs and 11 hits Saturday night, including three home runs. After not allowing a walk in each of the last two games, the Dodgers issued eight walks Saturday.

What's Next: The Dodgers finish their series in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon with a chance to win five of six games beginning at 2:05 p.m. CT. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

