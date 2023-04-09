Space Cowboys Take No-No to Eighth, Fall in Series Finale

Sugar Land, Texas - The pitching staff for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-5) threw seven no-hit innings against the Round Rock Express (5-3) but ultimately dropped their series finale 6-0 on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field.

RHP Shawn Dubin got the start for Sugar Land and struck out the side in the first inning. The only trouble he faced came in the second inning when he walked the first batter and hit the next, but a double play and a line out left the potential first run standing at third for Round Rock. Dubin retired the final 11 that he faced, striking out six over five hitless frames.

Sugar Land put together a pair of two out rallies in the fifth and sixth but couldn't bring in a runner. The Space Cowboys best scoring chance came in the bottom of the seventh when Rylan Bannon doubled off RHP Dominic Leone (W, 1-0) to begin the inning and advanced to third on a ground out by Bligh Madris. Leone struck out the next batter and got a line out up the middle to strand Bannon at third.

Round Rock broke through for four runs in the top of the eighth inning including a go-ahead two-run homer by Yoshi Tsutsugo off RHP Bryan Garcia (L, 1-1). Two more runs came across for the Express in the top of the ninth and RHP Yerry Rodriguez pitched two scoreless for Round Rock to finish off the game.

Following an off day on Monday, the Space Cowboys hit the road for a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers starting on Tuesday night. RHP Misael Tamarez (0-0, 9.00) is slated to start the opener opposite Dodgers' RHP Gavin Stone (1-1, 8.22) for a 6:05 pm at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The game can be heard locally on ESPN 92.5 FM and online.

