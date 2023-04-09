Express Post 6-0 Shutout of Space Cowboys

April 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Round Rock Express (5-3) finished off the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-5) on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 6-0 at Constellation Field. Round Rock has won four consecutive games.

Express reliever RHP Dominic Leone (1-0, 0.00) earned the victory after 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball. Leone allowed two hits and struck out one. Space Cowboys reliever RHP Bryan Garcia (1-1, 6.75) collected the loss after his 1.2-inning performance included four runs on three hits with three walks.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock broke open the scoring in the eighth inning. With 2B Justin Foscue aboard, 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo crushed his first home run of the season to give the E-Train a 2-0 advantage.

The Express continued to score in the eighth frame. After CF J.P. Martinez and SS Jonathan Ornelas walked, C Sam Huff belted a two-out double and two runs came home as Round Rock led 4-0.

In the ninth inning, 3B Blaine Crim singled to plate Foscue. The E-Train received a sixth run when a ground out for Ornelas plated Tsutsugo from third base to lift Round Rock into a 6-0 advantage. The Express bullpen collected the shutout as RHP Yerry Rodriguez tossed a scoreless ninth frame.

E-Train Excerpts:

RHP Fer Ozuna tossed 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball to begin the game before handing it over to RHP Josh Sborz who is on a Major League rehab assignment. He struck out two in 1.0 inning of work. LHP John King, RHP Dominic Leone and RHP Yerry Rodriguez each tossed 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball. King had three strikeouts while Leone added one and Rodriguez posted three.

The Express picked up their first shutout of the season and their first as a team since September 8, 2022 which also came against the Space Cowboys. Round Rock's bullpen has not allowed a run in their last 14.2 frames. The last run the bullpen surrendered came in the seventh inning of Thursday night's contest.

Next up: Round Rock will host the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) for the start of a six-game series at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 11 at 12:05 p.m. CT. Starting pitchers for both teams are to be announced.

