River Cats Plate 12 In Third Straight Win

April 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats offense warmed up this week once they returned to Sutter Health Park to play the first homestand of the season and they do not seem to be cooling off any time soon. Sacramento has scored at least nine in the past three games including the season-high 12 tonight on their way to a 12-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas.

SS Casey Schmitt continued to be a major factor in the River Cats offense as he hit into a groundout to score the first run of the night before 2B Brett Wisely was able to make the lead 2-0, with an RBI double in the second. RHP Ryan Walker started his second game of his professional career and of this series with three perfect innings striking out one, but once again thrived in a role as the opener.

Going into the third inning with a 2-0 lead Sacramento put the pedal to the metal and ripped off a seven-run inning. LF Michael Gigliotti ripped a double down the right field line to score two to kick off the inning, but the River Cats were far from done. The next batter, RF Clint Coulter, was able to repeat Gigliotti's feat but to centerfield as he roped a double. Following the first out of the inning and a Wisely walk, C Joey Bart delivered the first knock of his rehab assignment driving in Coulter before stealing second base. The next batter, new River Cat DH Gary Sanchez, also singled scoring both Bart and Wisely extending the Sacramento lead to nine.

The pitching fed off the offense today by throwing strikes and keeping the defense involved. The River Cats staff only allowed two walks while punching out six which is a big change from earlier in the week. RHP's Jorge Guzman and R.J. Dabovich both worked scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth respectively.

After the big third inning, the offense slowed down only throwing up one run in the fourth, seventh, and eighth innings. C Ricardo Genoves came off the bench to relieve Joey Bart in the seventh inning and quickly made an impact as he has all season by singling into center field scoring one. The last River Cats run on the night was another for Coulter as he is now up to seven RBI on the young season bringing the final score line to, 12-4.

The River Cats look to take the series win tomorrow against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 1:05 P.M. (PST) at Sutter Health Park with LHP Kyle Harrison (0-0, 4.50) on the mound for the second time this season.

