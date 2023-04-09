El Paso Tops Sacramento, 8-2
April 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
El Paso starting pitcher Julio Teheran allowed only one run in six innings in the Chihuahuas' 8-2 win over the Sacramento River Cats Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. The Chihuahuas and River Cats split the six-game series.
San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-4 with a double and two walks in his fourth MLB rehab game with El Paso. Tatis has walked six times in his four games played. Chihuahuas left fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-6 with two doubles in the win. First baseman Alfonso Rivas went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run off Sacramento's right fielder's glove in the third inning.
Sacramento third baseman Ford Proctor was ejected by home plate umpire Paul Clemons in the fourth inning for arguing a called third strike. El Paso hitters walked 52 times in the six-game series. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.
Box Score: Chihuahuas 8, River Cats 2 Final Score (04/09/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (4-5), Sacramento (4-5)
Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
