Rain in Tacoma Postpones Sunday's Aces Series Finale

TACOMA, Wash. - Sunday's series finale between the Reno Aces against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, was postponed due to rainy conditions around Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

The rescheduled game will be made up during the Aces' second trip to Tacoma next month, from May 9-14. The exact date of a doubleheader during that series is to be announced.

Reno returns to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 11th, with a six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

