Express Sweep Doubleheader Against Space Cowboys

Sugar Land, Texas - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-4) fell in both legs of their doubleheader to the Round Rock Express (4-3) on Saturday night at Constellation Field, 4-0 and 3-2.

Game 1

RHP Jayden Murray (L, 1-1) got off to a hot start for the Space Cowboys on the mound, issuing just a walk in the first six batters that he faced. Round Rock cracked the scoreboard in the home half of the second on a solo home run to left by Elier Hernandez, his first of the year, to make it 1-0 Express.

In the top of the fourth, Hernandez singled in Justin Foscue, pushing the Express ahead 2-0, and the final two runs for Round Rock scored on a two-RBI double from Rafael Ortega in the top of the fifth, widening the E-Tran advantage to 4-0.

Sugar Land was held to just one base runner through the first five frames, a lead-off walk to JJ Matijevic in the second, as LHP Cody Bradford (W, 2-0) held the Space Cowboys hitless through the fifth.

Bligh Madris picked up the first hit of the game for the Space Cowboys in the top of the sixth, but Sugar Land was unable to advance a runner past first in the stanza. In the bottom of the seventh, Matijevic doubled with one out and back-to-back walks to Joe Perez and Rylan Bannon loaded the bases, bringing the tying run to the plate in the form of Madris. RHP Chase Lee induced a ground out from Madris, ending the rally for Sugar Land.

Game 2

The scoring started early in game two of the doubleheader as Ortega singled with one out in the first before Sam Huff connected for a two-run homer to left, his first of the year, putting Round Rock up 2-0 in the top of the first inning. RHP Brandon Bielak worked around another base runner in the frame to limit the damage.

The Space Cowboys immediately responded in the bottom of the first inning. Bannon started the frame with a single and Matijevic walked before Madris singled home Bannon with one out to pull Sugar Land within a run. Korey Lee then deposited a single into left, scoring Matijevic to tie the contest at 2-2.

In the bottom of the third, the Space Cowboys loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, but a strikeout by RHP Daniel Robert closed the frame for Sugar Land.

Bielak recovered from the first inning and dominated down the stretch, retiring the final nine hitters he faced, including striking out the side in the fifth inning. All told, he tossed five innings and gave up just two runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Round Rock broke the tie in the top of the seventh when Hernandez hit a lead-off home run to center off RHP Jimmy Endersby (L, 0-2), putting the Express up 3-2. RHP Zack Littel (W, 1-0) returned for the bottom of the seventh for Round Rock and got a ground out from the first batter. However, Bannon walked and moved to second on a bouncer back to the mound by Matijevic. Pedro León ripped a single into center, advancing Bannon to third, bringing an end to the night for Littel. LHP Jake Latz (S, 1) was summoned from the bullpen and struck out the one batter he faced to seal the victory for Round Rock.

The Space Cowboys and Express now close their series on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. RHP Shawn Dubin (0-0, 6.00) is slated to take the mound for the Space Cowboys against Express RHP Zak Kent (0-0, 0.00) for a 2:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on ESPN 92.5 FM and online here or seen on MiLB.TV. As part of Easter Weekend, there will be a postgame Easter Egg hunt on the field presented by Amaro Law Firm. It's also the finale of Opening Weekend presented by Constellation and the first Orion's Kids Day with pregame catch on the field and player autographs and postgame kids run the bases.

