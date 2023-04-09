Round Rock Sweeps Saturday Night Doubleheader Against Sugar Land

April 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (4-3) took two wins from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-4) on Saturday night as they swept a doubleheader at Constellation Field. Round Rock earned a 4-0 victory in game one before winning 3-2 in the second game of the doubleheader.

Along the Train Tracks - Game 1:

Express starter LHP Cody Bradford (2-0, 0.00) earned his second win in as many appearances after throwing 6.0 shutout innings that did not see a hit through five. Bradford walked one and struck out four. Space Cowboys starter RHP Jayden Murray (1-1, 3.00) went home with the loss with two runs, three hits and two walks in 4.0 frames.

Round Rock RF Elier Hernandez plated the night's first run when he launched a solo home run into left field during the second inning. The outfielder earned a second RBI in the fourth frame when he scored 2B Justin Foscue and gave the E-Train a 2-0 lead.

CF Rafael Ortega increased Round Rock's advantage to 4-0 when he doubled in the fifth inning. Ortega's hit to right field sent LF J.P. Martinez and SS Jonathan Ornelas home and secured the win for the Express.

Along the Train Tracks - Game 2:

Round Rock RHP Zack Littell (1-0, 0.00) got the win after his 1.2-inning relief outing saw just one hit and three punchouts. Sugar Land RHP Jimmy Endersby (0-2, 5.40) was tagged with the loss after allowing the game-winning run during his relief outing that lasted 2.0 innings. Express LHP Jake Latz (1) earned a save by recording the final out of the game, with Space Cowboys runners on the corners.

E-Train C Sam Huff got the party started quickly with a two-run home run in the first inning that brought in DH Rafael Ortega, who had knocked a one-out single.

The Space Cowboys tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the inning. 2B Rylan Bannon hit a leadoff single and was joined on base as 1B J.J. Matijevic drew a walk. A Bligh Madris single scored Bannon before a base knock from DH Korey Lee sent Matijevic home.

The next five frames went scoreless before RF Elier Hernandez went yard for the second time on the night. The home run broke the game's tie and gave the Express a 3-2 lead that held to be final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express 2B Justin Foscue earned his first career Triple-A hit during Saturday's first game. The infielder recorded a double in the fourth inning and finished the game 1-for-3 with one run scored. Foscue went 1-for-2 with one walk and a stolen base during the second game of the night.

OF Elier Hernandez finished Saturday's doubleheader 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, two walks and two runs scored. Hernandez was responsible for scoring both of the game-winning runs for Round Rock.

The Round Rock bullpen shut out Sugar Land throughout both games on Saturday. RHP Chase Lee took over in game one and threw one scoreless inning. In game two, RHP Daniel Robert, RHP Joe Barlow, RHP Zack Littell and LHP Jake Latz followed starter RHP Kyle Cody and combined for 4.1 scoreless innings and seven strikeouts.

Since the start of the 2015 season, Round Rock is 32-16 in doubleheaders, including a whopping 21-3 in games ones. Including the resumption of suspended games, the Express hold a 39-23 record when playing more than one game on a single calendar day since the start of the 2015 season.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land will close out their series at Constellation Field on Sunday, April 9 at 2:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Zak Kent (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled for the start against Space Cowboys RHP Shawn Dubin (0-0, 6.00).

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.