9th Inning Rally Falls Score in Omaha's 5-4 Loss to Louisville
August 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth and put the winning run on base, but could not bring across the tying or winning runs in a 5-4 loss to the Louisville Bats Thursday night at Werner Park.
Louisville jumped ahead early and led the rest of the way, as a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first scored a run. Omaha starter Drew Parrish allowed single runs in the second and fourth innings, on an RBI groundout and solo home run, giving the Bats a 3-0 lead.
After the homer, Parrish retired his final five batters of the start, through a 1-2-3 fifth inning. Reliever Joe Barlow came on behind Parrish and allowed a pair of runs in the sixth inning, as Louisville lead ballooned to five runs. After that, the combination of Jonah Dipoto, Evan Sisk and Brett de Geus held the Bats scoreless, just to two hits and a walk over the final three innings.
After Louisville starter Connor Phillips exited following six scoreless innings, the Storm Chasers got to the Bats' bullpen as José Briceño singled in Devin Mann, his second hit of the night.
Omaha entered the bottom of the ninth down by four runs and made immediate noise. John Rave singled and Nate Eaton doubled, then pinch hitter Logan Porter grounded out but Rave scored. With two outs, Angelo Castellano crushed a two-run homer to left, his 10th long ball of the season to bring Omaha within a run, 5-4.
Still with two outs, Bubba Thompson singled and CJ Alexander walked to put the tying and winning runs on, but Edward Olivares struck out to end the game, with Omaha's four-game winning streak coming to an end.
Thompson, Briceño and Castellano each contributed two-hit games, with eight of nine Storm Chasers starters collecting a hit in the one-run loss.
The Storm Chasers return to action and will try to get back in the win column Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT with right-hander Andrew Hoffmann on the mound.
