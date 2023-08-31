2024 Home Schedule Announced

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce their home schedule for the 2024 season. The RailRiders will begin their season on the road on March 29 with the home opener scheduled for Tuesday, April 2.

The 2024 season is once again slated with 150 games, split evenly between PNC Field and the road.

"With just one more homestand remaining this season, it's time to start looking ahead to what's next," stated Katie Beekman, the RailRiders General Manager. "We have had a great 2023 season so far and this is the first step in looking forward towards how we plan an exciting promotional schedule for our fans that will complement the talent that the New York Yankees put on the field."

The 2024 schedule is comprised of 24 six-game series and two three-game sets. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host Syracuse (New York Mets affiliate), Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia), Rochester (Washington), Norfolk (Baltimore), Buffalo (Toronto), Worcester (Boston) and Louisville (Cincinnati) at PNC Field.

The RailRiders will once again be home on July 4, hosting the IronPigs.

Highlights of the 2024 home schedule include:

April 2 thru 7: Opening Week at PNC Field against Syracuse

April 16 thru 21: The IronRail Series returns to PNC Field as Lehigh Valley comes to town

May 7 thru 12: Rochester makes its first 2024 visit to Moosic

June 4 thru 9: Norfolk is in town for a six-game series as Baltimore continues to boast a top-tier farm system

June 18 thru 30: A two-week homestand with Buffalo and Worcester heading to PNC Field

July 4 thru 6: Three games at PNC Field against the IronPigs beginning on Independence Day

July 23 thru August 4: A two-week homestand as Worcester and Louisville make the trek

September 10 thru 15: Final homestand of 2024 when SWB entertains Lehigh Valley one more time

Road opponents, game times and promotions will be announced at a later time and the 2024 schedule remains subject to change. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-BALL.

