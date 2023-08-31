Homestand Highlights: Stripers Show out for Pink in the Park

August 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - On Friday, the Stripers wear pink in a show of support to those affected by breast cancer in our community

The Stripers will also bring the popular "Frank 'N Stein" package (presented by Pontoon Brewing) back to life on September 7, and help fans beat the late-summer heat with a Stripers Straw Hat giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating & Air) on September 9.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, September 5 - Stripers vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday (Presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): Pile up some $2 hot dogs and savor $1 desserts with another Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field.

Wednesday, September 6 - Stripers vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our berm lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $18.

Hero Dog Rescue: As part of Wet Nose Wednesday, meet dogs that are available for adoption thanks to Hero Dog Rescue.

Thursday, September 7 - Stripers vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Frank 'N Stein (Presented by Pontoon Brewing): Celebrate Oktoberfest with one of the Stripers' most popular promotions, the "Frank 'N Stein" Pack! Each pack includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers beer stein for just $25.

Thirsty Thursday (Presented by Michelob Ultra): Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each and Cutwater margaritas for just $5 each.

Friday, September 8 - Stripers vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Pink in the Park (Presented by Northside Hospital): The Stripers will raise awareness and show support to those affected by breast cancer. Stripers' players and coaches will wear special pink jerseys, which will be available for purchase via online auction at GoStripers.com All proceeds will go to the Northside Gwinnett Foundation.

Fireworks Friday: Stick around as another Fireworks Friday lights up the night sky over Coolray Field moments after the game!

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Saturday, September 9 - Stripers vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Straw Hat Giveaway (Presented by Coolray Heating & Air): Beat the late-season heat with a specialty Straw Hat featuring the Stripers' script logo. Available for the first 2,000 fans at Coolray Field.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Sunday, September 10 - Stripers vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.