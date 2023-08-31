Hunter Becomes Huntee, Pitcher McMahon Promoted from Wichita to St. Paul

August 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints' bullpen was getting thinner by the day, but help is on the way as right-handed pitcher Hunter McMahon was promoted from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.

For McMahon, 25, this is his first promotion to Triple-A. He spent the entire season with the Wichita Wind Surge, going 2-1 with a 6.71 ERA in 40 relief appearances. In 60.1 innings, he has allowed 45 earned runs on 65 hits, walking 19 while striking out 57. He has converted four of six save opportunities. His 40 appearances were tied for the seventh-most in the Texas League.

The Kansas City, Missouri native pitched across three levels in 2022. He began the season with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, going 1-0 with a 2.23 ERA in 20 appearances, including five saves in as many opportunities. He also pitched the final inning of a combined no-hitter on May 10, 2022, a game that Saints pitcher David Festa started. After getting the promotion to Cedar Rapids, the success continued to the tune of a 3-0 record and a 1.19 ERA in 19 appearances, allowing just five earned runs in 37.2 innings. He held his Midwest League opponents to a .162 batting average while walking just four batters and striking out 36. His final stop last season was with Wichita, where he made his last four appearances of the season. He allowed 10 earned runs in 3.2 innings over four outings. Across the three levels, McMahon went 4-2 with a 2.81 ERA, allowing 23 runs in 73.2 innings, walking 16 and striking out 76, holding opponents to a .192 batting average.

McMahon was originally a ninth-round draft pick by the Washington Nationals out of Texas State. He was traded to the Twins on January 29, 2020 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Ryne Harper.

To make room on the roster, the Saints have placed left-handed pitcher Jovani Moran on the 7-Day Injured List with a left forearm strain.

The Saints' roster now consists of the league maximum 28 players, with 14 pitchers and 14 position players, four on the Injured List, one on the Development List, and three Major League rehab assignments.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.