8.31.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (59-67, 26-26) at Buffalo Bisons (63-63, 29-22)

LOCATION: Sahlen Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #127 / ROAD #65: Indianapolis Indians (59-67, 26-26) at Buffalo Bisons (63-63, 29-22)

PROBABLES: RHP Quinn Priester (8-3, 4.00) vs. RHP Andrew Bash (2-1, 2.88)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Despite outhitting the Buffalo Bisons for the second consecutive game, the Indianapolis Indians dropped Wednesday's matinee at Sahlen Field, 6-2. After Indianapolis scored the opening run on a Chris Owings RBI groundout, Buffalo broke open the game with a four-spot in the bottom half of the frame. The four-run inning proved to be enough to secure the victory. Max Kranick loaded the bases before he was lifted from the game for Beau Sulser, who surrendered a two-run double by Nathan Lukes that plated the would-be winning run. Buffalo later tacked on two additional insurance runs, one in the fifth inning and another in the eighth.

TRIOLO'S STREAKING: Jared Triolo went 1-for-3 with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 21 games, three games shy of the Ryan Vilade's team-leading 24-game on-base streak from June 4-July 4. After reaching base safely on Wednesday, he surpassed his carer-high on-base streak of 20 games with High-A Greensboro from July 24-Aug. 18 in 2021 - he hit safely in all 20 contests. During his current streak, Triolo is hitting .347 (25-for-72) with 15 runs scored, six doubles, two triples, a home run, nine RBI, 15 walks and .466 on-base percentage. The 25-year-old has hit safely in nine of 10 games since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Aug. 18.

KYLE IS DIALED: Kyle Nicolas posted his sixth consecutive scoreless relief outing with a 1-2-3 sixth inning. The 7.1-inning scoreless streak highlights his excellent month of August. Nicolas is 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA (3er/14.1ip), five hits allowed, 18 strikeouts, 0.70 WHIP and .106 batting average against in nine relief outings this month. After starting in five of his first eight outings with Indy, he has shined in a transition to the bullpen. See below for his splits between his starts and relief outings:

Starter (5G): 0-2, 10.59 ERA, 17.0 IP, 24 H, 20 R, 20 ER, 16 BB, 21 K, 2.35 WHIP, .333 AVG Reliever (12G): 1-0, 3.98 ERA, 20.1 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 8 BB, 30 K, 1.03 WHIP, .178 AVG

STRAT DOMINATES AUGUST: Hunter Stratton heads into the last day of August without allowing earned run allowed in 11 appearances. He allowed his first unearned run of the month on Wednesday afternoon, surrendering two hits while recording all three outs via strikeout. In August, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0er/12.1ip) with four walks, 18 strikeouts, and a 0.57 WHIP. The righty has earned four saves in as many opportunities and opponents are 3-for-40 at the plate.

PILE IT ON: Miguel Andújar tallied a pair of hits in Wednesday afternoon's contest. Andújar now has 140 hits in 102 games with Indianapolis this season. Dating back to 2005, Andújar is the fifth different Indians player to collect 140-plus hits in a season dating back to 2005, following Andrew McCutchen (2008), Matt Hague (2011 & 2013), Christian Bostick (2017) and Kevin Kramer (2018). He has now played in 79 of 81 games since rejoining the Indians lineup on May 24, following the Pirates sending him outright to Indy. The slugger has now been in the Indians lineup in 61 consecutive games since June 17, at Iowa. He is hitting .333 (83-for-249) with 15 doubles, eight home runs, 54 RBI, 27 walks compared to 31 strikeouts and a .886 OPS since June 17. Andújar ranks among International League full-season qualifiers in batting average (2nd, .340), RBI (2nd, 86), hits (2nd, 138), total bases (4th, 220), OPS (7th .949), slugging percentage (8th, .542), doubles (T-8th, 30) and extra-base hits (T-8th, 48).

TONIGHT: The Indians and Bisons continue their six-game set on Thursday night at 7:05 PM ET at Sahlen Field. Indy will look to snap their three-game losing streak on the road after Buffalo took the first two contests of the series with four games to play. The last meeting between the two teams came from June 18-20, 2019, Buffalo won the series, 2-1. Tonight, RHP Quinn Priester (8-3, 4.00) will take the hill for Indianapolis against Buffalo's RHP Andrew Bash (2-1, 2.88). Priester will make his first career appearance against Buffalo and Bash will make his first start against Indy. Bash is 0-1 with a 3.63 ERA (7er/17.1ip) in five games (four starts) this month.

PRIESTER DAY: Quinn Priester will make his 20th start of the season tonight at Buffalo. Priester will make his third appearance since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Aug. 15. Priester dazzled his last time out on Aug. 25, vs. Iowa, allowing just one run on two hits with nine strikeouts in 5.0 relief innings. The right-hander has served as the staff's ace for much of the 2023 season before getting the call to the big leagues on July 17. At the time of his callup, he was tied for the most wins in the International League (7) and ranked among qualifiers in strikeouts (T-4th, 84) and innings pitched (4th, 87.2). He currently ranks tied for fifth-most wins (8) and has the seventh-most strikeouts (99). The 22-year-old made six starts with Pittsburgh, going 2-2 with a 9.10 ERA (29er/28.2ip). Priester leads the Indians with seven quality starts this season.

THIS DATE IN 1978: Champ Summers, the eventual Minor League Player of the Year, blasted two home runs vs. Springfield to keep the Indians' playoff hopes alive with a 5-2 win as they awaited their postseason destiny. Their chances of winning the Eastern Division title relied on the outcome of the second game of a doubleheader between Evansville and Iowa. The Indians and Triplets were tied for first place heading into the day, but Evansville's 3-2 loss to Iowa in Game 2 of the doubleheader provided Indy clarity. Indianapolis went on to the American Association playoffs as the Eastern Division champions. Summers hit .368 that season with 34 home runs and 124 RBI.

