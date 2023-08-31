4-Peat? Bills' Micah Hyde Announces Charity Softball Game to Return May 19, 2024

Football season is just around the corner and with the 2024 Bisons schedule recently announced, we can begin the countdown to one of the ballpark's favorite non-game day events.

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde and the Buffalo Bisons have announced that the 4th Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game will be Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Sahlen Field. The game, which pits Hyde and his Bills teammates on Defense against the Offense, will once again benefit Hyde's Imagine for Youth Foundation. An on-sale date for tickets is to be announced.

The game, which also features a pregame Home Run Derby, was played before a sold out crowd in 2023 and in just three years has become one of Bills Mafia's favorite off-season events. So far, Hyde has had the last laugh as the Defense has won each of the previous three meetings against the Offense. In 2023, Hyde hit a walk-off grand slam in the Defensive's 14-11 win. Spencer Brown won the 2023 Home Run Derby, defeating two-time derby champ, Josh Allen, in extra swings.

Stay tuned for more information about this year's event as the off season continues, but mark your calendars for May 19, 2024 for the return of an amazing event!

Imagine For Youth Foundation's Mission

Imagine if you were capable of helping a child discover their skills and build their confidence. Imagine if you were able to join a cause that empowered children to live a healthier life style while achieving more. Imagine if you were the support behind a child flourishing into a promising athlete. Imagine if you helped instill the basic fundamentals needed for a youngster to lead a more successful, promising future. Imagine if you could simply make a child happy. It's possible. Together, we will do this.

