Sounds to Host Memphis Redbirds as Playoff Race Heats Up

NASHVILLE - After their two-week road trip, the Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park to host the Memphis Redbirds, affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

With a 28-23 record, the Sounds are just 2.5 games back in the International League second half standings with 23 games remaining in the regular season. The winner of the second half earns a trip to Norfolk to battle the Tides in a three-game series for the International League crown beginning on Tuesday, September 26.

Listed below is the full list of festivities and promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, September 5 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit New Leash on Life. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

In collaboration with Fi Smart Collar and Thrive Pet Healthcare, the Sounds will be hosting a free dog chipping clinic under the scoreboard within the dog area.

Wednesday, September 6 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Las Vihuelas Copa Scarf Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Copa de la Diversión Night - Join us as the Sounds transform into las Vihuelas de Nashville to celebrate Nashville's Hispanic and Latino communities. The Sounds will wear their teal-colored Vihuelas de Nashville jerseys.

Faith and Family Night - Fans can enjoy pregame music with Blanca under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15-5:45.

The Sounds will recognize the Nolensville Little League World Series team after making their third-straight Little League World Series appearance. The Nolensville players will be taking the field alongside the Sounds before the game as the Kraft Heinz Field of Dreams Team.

The Sounds will honor Spring Hill Little League Challengers Division coach Hannah Moeller on being named Little League International 2023 Coach of the Year.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn their winning board into a free Pepsi from the concession stand. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, September 7 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Hit City Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Help us celebrate Manager Rick Sweet's birthday, complete with in-game promotions and events dedicated to the skip. Swing by the Great Clips activation on the right field concourse to receive a free haircut or mustache trim as part of the festivities.

Food Drive with Second Harvest Food Bank - Fans are invited to help support the Middle Tennessee community by donating non-perishables to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. The most needed items include: peanut butter, canned meat (chicken/tuna), canned fruits and vegetables, soups and stews, pasta and cereal.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, September 8 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Gibson x Pilgrimage Festival branded Guitar Pick Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Pilgrimage Festival Night - The Sounds are partnering with Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival and Gibson Gives, the charitable arm of the iconic American instrument brand Gibson, to raise funds to help spread the gift of music far and wide. Specialty tickets for Pilgrimage Festival fans can be purchase here, with $7 of each ticket sold will be donated to Gibson Gives. Several in-game ticket giveaways to the 2023 Pilgrimage Music Festival (Sept. 23-24) will be held.

Postgame live music with the band Tigerlily Gold (before the fireworks).

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, September 9 vs. Memphis - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Pickleball Paddle Giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health (first 1,000 fans).

First Responders Weekend - The Sounds will show their appreciation to the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect Middle Tennessee every day. A variety of first responder vehicles will be on showcase to fans along Junior Gilliam Way. Saturday morning also features a 5K race around First Horizon Park starting at 8:17 a.m. in commemoration of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Proceeds from the 5K benefit Tunnels 2 Towers. Tickets for the 5K, 5K + game and just the game are available here. All purchasers will also receive an exclusive Sounds Challenge Coin.

Hit City Saturday - Fans can enjoy pregame music from Jillian Eliza under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Sunday, September 10 vs. Memphis - 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

First Responders Weekend - The Sounds will show their appreciation to the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect Middle Tennessee every day. A variety of first responder vehicles will be on showcase to fans along Junior Gilliam Way.

Youth Sports Day pregame parade presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Sunday Family Fun Day with Postgame Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10-1:30 p.m. on the concourse near section 108.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for any games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

