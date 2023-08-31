SWB Game Notes - August 31

August 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (63-63, 29-23) vs Rochester Red Wings (24-28, 58-67)

Game 127 | Road Game 58 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY | Thursday, August 31, 2023 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Randy Vasquez (3-8, 4.59) vs RHP Cory Abbott (2-4, 5.77)

POST SEASON PROMISE- The RailRiders are now just 2.0 games back from first place in the International League with a 29-23 record. They sit tied for eighth place behind the leading Worcester. SWB made up ground after splitting the week with the WooSox and then taking six of seven from the Iron Pigs. For the first time in a while, the RailRiders are now at .500 and looking to end the month on the winning side.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond. They have totaled six in two games taking five yesterday. The team has combined for 145 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way after nabbing two yesterday for 23 total. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

FLO'S FOCUSED- Estevan Florial swatted his career-high and team-high 24th home run of the season. He is batting .285 in 91 games with the RailRiders. The lefty has 104 total hits, second most on the team.

WHICH MONTH WILL IT BE? - SWB played their best baseball in the month of May when they went 17-9 as a team. The pitching staff nailed down a 3.86 earned run average and the hitters batted .298 with a high of 51 home runs. In August, the team currently has a 17-10 record with two contests left to go this month. As of now, the pitchers hold a 4.20 ERA and the batters have a combined .259 average. The team has hit 33 home runs on the month.

OTHER WORLDLY THINGS-In his first two weeks in Triple-A, the Yankees #2 prospect Jasson Dominguez looked right at home. He's played in nine straight games, making eight starts, reaching base in every contest. The switch hitter is batting .419 with SWB totalling twelve hits, four for extra bases. The 20-year-old, who is the second youngest player in the league, has not faced anyone younger than him this season. He split his time between center field and left field. He has stolen three bases with the RailRiders, adding up to 40 on the season, the most in the Yankees Minor League system.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders three August birthdays on the calendar. Josh Maciejewski turned 28 years old on August 14th. On the very next day, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Jasson Dominguez (#2) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Randy Vasquez (#14), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.