9.3.22 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (65-60) at Louisville Bats (52-75)

LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #126 / Road #63: Indianapolis Indians (65-60) at Louisville Bats (52-75)

PROBABLES: RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-7, 4.79) vs. RHP Justin Nicolino (3-4, 5.29)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Blake Sabol launched his first Triple-A home run in an Indians five-run first inning, and they never trailed and outlasted the Bats for an 8-7 win on last night. The team sent eight batters to the plate and hit for the cycle in the opening frame, with a leadoff double by Hoy Park, RBI single by Ji-Hwan Bae, RBI triple by Travis Swaggerty and a three-run homer by Blake Sabol doing all the scoring. In a repeat of Tuesday night, Louisville erased Indianapolis' early five-run lead. Leonardo Rivas launched a grand slam in the third to right-center field to bring the Bats within one. Jared Oliva extended Indy's lead to two runs with an RBI single in the fourth, but Isiah Gilliam lined an RBI single into right field in the fourth and a wild pitch on the next at-bat tied the game at 6-6. The two teams traded runs again before the Indians took their final lead of the night in the seventh inning. With one out as the second batter of the frame, Ji-Hwan Bae lifted his sixth triple of the season to center field and was driven in on a sacrifice fly by Bligh Madris.

PEAKING AT THE RIGHT TIME: With last night's win, the Indians are now a season-high five games above .500 with three consecutive wins. Since the All-Star Break, they are 24-14 with the most wins in the International League in that time frame. In the 38-game span, they lead all International League with a 3.87 ERA (143er/332.2ip) and rank third with a .270 average (341-for-1262).

THE BULLPEN IS BANGER: During their three-game winning streak, the Indians bullpen has surrendered just one earned run over 19.2 innings. In that time, they have given up just 10 hits and four walks (0.71 WHIP) with 25 strikeouts.

SABOL'S SHOT: Blake Sabol launched his first Triple-A home run last night, a three-run shot to cap a five-run first inning for the Indians. Sabol made his Triple-A debut for the Indians on Wednesday night and has hit safely in each game since. He has now hit safely in each of his last 14 games between Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona with a .377 average (20-for-53), five doubles, one triple, three home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored. His home run last night was his first extra-base hit of three total with Indianapolis. The catcher/outfielder hit .281 (103-for-366) with 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 60 RBI and a .833 OPS in 98 games with Altoona prior to being promoted to Indianapolis on Tuesday for the final month of the season. Defensively, he has started in 59 games (508.0 innings) at catcher this season and has registered a .991 fielding percentage in 583 total chances.

HOY HOY HOY: Hoy Park led the Indians offense with three hits last night, two of which were doubles. He led off the game with a two-bagger and came around to score on a Ji-Hwan Bae single two batters later. Since Aug. 1, he has the second-most hits among Indians batters (25) and a .253 average (100 at bats).

AWESOME IN AUGUST: The Indians finished the month with a 17-10 record, their best month this season. In August, the Indians earned did not lose a series - winning three and splitting one. They split with Memphis (3-3) and earned series victories over Louisville (5-2), Iowa (4-2) and Rochester (4-2) while outscoring their opponents 134-110.

TONIGHT: After going 8-4 through their 12-game homestand with back-to-back series victories over Iowa and Rochester, the Indians will look inch closer to their third consecutive series victory as they lead 3-1 in their current six-game set with division-rival, Louisville. Tonight's first pitch is slated for 7:05 PM ET at Louisville Slugger Field. The Indians have won four of six series (two splits) since the All-Star break, one of which came 5-2 against the Bats at Victory Field from Aug. 2-7. Overall, Indy has a two-game advantage over Louisville in their first 15 meetings in the season series with just three games remaining at Louisville Slugger Field. Since 1998, the Indians are 237-228 against the Bats with a 118-111 record at Louisville. Today, Osvaldo Bido will take the mound for his third outing (second start) against Louisville this season after fanning eight of 13 total batters faced in his last start vs. the Bats (Aug. 4). Countering for the Bats will be Justin Nicolino, who earned the win against Indy on Aug. 6 with two runs allowed and eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings.

BIDO AT HIS BEST: Osvaldo Bido tossed 4.0 one-run innings in relief of starter Mike Burrows last Sunday, continuing a recent streak of stellar outings for Indianapolis. He entered in the third inning and retired his last six batters faced after giving up a fifth-inning single, keeping the shutout bid alive. Bido is 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA (2er/15.0ip), 1.00 WHIP and .173 average against (9-for-13) across his last three outings (two starts). Bido had 22 strikeouts in five August outings (20.2ip), which is his most in a single month this season.

THIS DAY IN 1963: Fritz Ackley struck out six in a two-hit shutout to lead the Indians to a 1-0 winner-take-all contest against Atlanta at old Victory Field. The win gave Indy the International League South title over Atlanta, and the Indians went on to defeat Syracuse and Atlanta in the playoffs to win their first Governors' Cup.

