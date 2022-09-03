Gwinnett Stripers Game Notes (9.4.22 vs. Jacksonville)

The Stripers will resume last night's suspended game tonight at 5:05 PM, leading Jacksonville 7-0 in the fourth inning. Game 2 will be a 7-Inning contest.

Gwinnett Stripers (60-66, 7th in IL West) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (68-58, 3rd in IL East)

Saturday - 5:05 PM - Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, GA - Games #127-128 of 150 - Home Games #64-65

Game 2 Starters - GWN: RHP Darius Vines (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. JAX: LHP Josh Rogers (1-6, 8.51)

Radio Broadcast: MyCountry993.com

Video Broadcast: MiLB.TV

