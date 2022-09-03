Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 3 vs. Toledo

September 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (68-57) vs. Rochester Red Wings (56-71)

Saturday - 6:05p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

LHP Ricardo Sanchez (6-5, 4.96) vs. RHP Logan Verrett (7-7, 3.79)

NOT ENOUGH COCOS LOCOS: The Rochester Red Wings fell 5-4 in game four of the series vs. Toledo, and have now gone 13 consecutive series without securing a series win...CF Andrew Stevenson started the scoring for the Wings early, hitting a lead-off home run in the first inning to give the Wings an early lead...Stevenson, was one of four Wings' to record a multi-hit performance in last night's game along with 1B John Nogowski, DH Nick Banks, and 2B Jecksson Flores, who each picked up two knocks in the contest...RF Donovan Casey also contributed to the Wings scoring effort, hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning, his first long ball since 6/7...the Red Wings bullpen combined to pitch five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while walking two and striking out six...RHP Logan Verrett will take the Mound tonight, as Rochester looks to avoid their 10th series loss of the season.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE: The Red Wings collected a pair of doubles in last night's loss...the Wings have now logged nine doubles in their last three games which is their most in a three-game span since 7/8-10 when they logged 10...Rochester has logged nine or more doubles in a three-game span 10 different times this year.

READY FOR LAUNCH: After hitting just one homer in the last seven games, Rochester has recorded two homers in two consecutive games...

Their 112 homers this year ranks third last in the International League...through the same number of games in 2021, the Wings hit 133 long balls...

Despite this, the Wings have scored 49 more runs this year (583) compared to 2021 (534).

ANDREW STREAK-ENSON: LF Andrew Stevenson extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a leadoff home run in last night's contest......since his streak began on 8/12 the Louisiana native is 22-for-72 (.305) with three home runs, a triple, three doubles, nine RBI, 17 runs scored, and 10 walks during this streak.

this marks just the second leadoff shot of the year for the Red Wings, with the last also coming off of the bat of Stevenson on 6/10 in St. Paul

Last year, the wings hit 12 leadoff homers

YES-GOWSKI: 1B John Nogowski picked up an RBI single in the third inning to extend his on-base streak to double digits, reaching base safely in 10 straight dating back to 8/23 at Indianapolis...during his streak, the Florida native is batting .257/.409/.3.14, going 9-for-35 with more walks (8) than strikeouts (6).

Nogowski has now reached base safely in 25 of his first 27 games with the Red Wings.

LAUGHING ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK: DH Nick Banks hit a double in the fourth inning of last night's game...after failing to record a double in 26 straight games dating back to 7/9, the lefty has now collected a two-bagger in four consecutive games for the first time in his professional career...Banks has hit safely in four-consecutive games going 7-for-14 with four doubles, five RBI, one run scored and two walks since the series opener against Toledo on 8/30.

LET THE BODIES HIT THE FLOR-ES: After going 0-for-5 in game three of the series against Toledo, 2B Jecksson Flores went 2-for-3 with a run scored in game four last night, collecting his fifth multi-hit game of the season with the Red Wings...this marks the Venezuelan native's first multi-hit game since 8/18 in Worcester...

The Wings now have a record of 4-3 when Flores plays second base.

DONO-MITE: RF Donovan Casey hit a seventh-inning home run in last night's game, his seventh long ball of the season...prior to his home run tonight, Casey had gone 39 consecutive games without hitting a long ball, the second longest home run drought of anyone on the Wings' active roster, behind only LF Adrian Sanchez (43 G).

The Red Wings fall to 5-2 in games where Casey hits a home run

All seven of Casey's homers have come off of right-handed pitchers

HIT 'EM UP: After picking up 15 hits on 9/1, the Red Wings collected 10 hits in last night's game and have now recorded double-digit hits in back-to-back games for the first time since 8/11 (10 hits) and 8/12 (16 hits)...Toledo also picked up 10 hits in last night's contest, which marks the 36th time the Red Wings pitching staff has allowed 10 or more hits in a game this year and Toledo's 48th time...

- The Wings have allowed 1,037 hits this season, finding themselves ranked in the middle of the International League in 10th place for most/fewest allowed.

VERRETT THE THREAT: Rochester sends veteran RHP Logan Verrett to the mound tonight for game five of the series against Toledo...the former Baltimore Oriole is coming off his team-leading 7th quality start of the season in Indianapolis on 8/24 (7.0 IP, ER, 6 SO).

He finished the month of August with a 3-0 record in three starts, a 1.50 ERA (18.0 IP, 3 ER), 15 strikeouts, and no walks

Ranks second in the International League in WHIP (1.08) and fifth in ERA (3.79)

Since June 21 (9 appearances, 7 starts), he leads the IL in ERA (2.16), WHIP (0.80), and ranks third in K/BB (6.50)

THIS DAY IN WINGS' HISTORY: The Red Wings were no-hit on this date in 2006 by Scranton-W/B's RHP Jeremy Cummings who struck out nine, throwing 137 pitches on his way to history...Cummings would go on to join the Wings in 2007 where he logged a 3-5 record with a 3.93 ERA...the righty never made his debut after throwing in 209 Minor League games where he amassed a 74-56 record with a WHIP of 1.20.

In 2009, R.A. Dickey won his second game as a member of the Wings, three years before he would go on to win the N.L. Cy Young Award

