Charlotte Knights Reveal 2023 Schedule

TRUIST FIELD'S 10TH YEAR TO FEATURE KNIGHTS' NINTH SEASON UPTOWN

As the 2022 season nears its final month, the Charlotte Knights announced the team's 2023 full schedule of games and opponents today. Truist Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights since 2014, will celebrate its 10th year in existence in 2023 and ninth season of Knights Baseball.

150-GAME SLATE FEATURING 75 HOME GAMES

Back for a second consecutive season, the 2023 Triple-A schedule will feature 150 games and the Knights will once again host 75 home games in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights will begin a season at home -- opening up Truist Field on Friday, March 31 against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals). Charlotte's opening series will consist of three games against the Redbirds from March 31-April 2.

SIX-GAME SERIES FORMAT RETURNS

Much like in the past two seasons, the league will once again feature a six-game series format between teams from Tuesdays-Sundays with Mondays once again representing a league-wide off day. The one exception will take place at Norfolk, VA when the Knights and Norfolk Tides will play on Monday, July 3. Additionally, the league-wide All-Star Break will take place from Monday, July 10 to Thursday, July 13. The Knights play just two three-game series in 2023 - the season's opening weekend vs. Memphis at Truist Field and a three-gamer at Allentown, PA against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) right after the All-Star Break (July 14-16).

TOP AFFILIATES FOR YANKEES & REDS RETURN TO CHARLOTTE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2019

Back in Uptown Charlotte for the first time since 2019, the Knights will host the affiliates of the New York Yankees, the Scranton-Wilkes Barre Rail Riders, at Truist Field in a six-game series from May 16-21 and the Cincinnati Reds' affiliate, the Louisville Bats, in a six-game series from June 20-25.

IL EAST DIVISION RIVALS BACK IN UPTOWN

The Knights will host the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) -- the team's in-state rival -- for 12 games at Truist Field in 2023 (May 9-14 and September 5-10). The Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) will face the Knights in Uptown Charlotte from April 25-30 and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) will make two appearances in 2023 (April 11-16 and July 4-9).

IL WEST DIVISION OPPONENTS RETURN

The Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) will pay their one and only visit of the season from August 8-13. In addition to the home-opening series against Memphis, the Knights will welcome back the Cardinals' top affiliate for a second time from July 18-23 and a third time from August 22-27. The Knights will also welcome the Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) to Truist Field from May 30-June 4 and again to close out the 2023 regular season from September 12-17.

WEEKEND DATES & HOLIDAYS

For the 2023 season, Truist Field will host games on 13 Fridays, 13 Saturdays and 13 Sundays. In addition, Truist Field will host home games on Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Mother's Day (May 14) and Independence Day (July 4).

HOW TO GET TICKETS FOR THE 2023 SEASON

Season memberships for the 2023 season are available now by calling 704-274-8300 or by visiting www.CharlotteKnights.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

PROMOTIONAL LINEUP & MORE

More details, including game times, fireworks dates and other promotions for the upcoming 2023 season will be announced at a later date.

