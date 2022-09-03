Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Move, September 3
September 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
Please note the following roster moves that affect the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp:
-C Payton Henry has been activated off the 7-day injured list.
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Move, September 3
