St. Paul Saints Game Info 9-3 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
September 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
The St. Paul Saints (61-64) take on the Omaha Storm Chasers (60-66) in game five of a six-game series at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Jordan Balazovic (0-6, 9.06) to the mound against Storm Chasers RHP Zach Haake (0-0, 0.00). The game can be seen on FOX9+ and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
The Saints, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, made the following roster move:
LHP Jovani Moran optioned from the Minnesota Twins to St. Paul
Attached are today's game notes, updated roster, and starting lineups.
