SWB RailRiders Roster Update
September 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
The New York Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders..
Delete OF Estevan Florial (Recalled by NY Yankees).
Delete RHP Ryan Weber (Signed to a Major Lague contract and selected by the NY Yankees from SWB).
31 Active
7 IL
1 Suspended/ Restricted
1 Temporary Inactive
