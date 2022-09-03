SWB RailRiders Roster Update

The New York Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders..

Delete OF Estevan Florial (Recalled by NY Yankees).

Delete RHP Ryan Weber (Signed to a Major Lague contract and selected by the NY Yankees from SWB).

31 Active

7 IL

1 Suspended/ Restricted

1 Temporary Inactive

