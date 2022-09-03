Wrings Drop Game 5 Saturday Night, 5-2

RHP Logan Verrett got the ball for the Red Wings, coming off two straight starts where he collected wins. The righty allowed back to back homers in the first and another pair of runs in the second to make it 4-0. Verrett would then shut down the Hens over the next five innings of work, finishing the day going 7.0 innings, allowing four runs, all earned, striking out four and walking one in the process.

The Wings would get back one in the bottom of the second following an RBI-double from RF Donovan Casey which scored LF Nick Banks. Casey is now 4-for-11 over his three-game hit streak which he extended tonight thanks to a 2-for-3 performance tonight.

Casey would scratch another across in the bottom of the 6th, narrowing the deficit to 4-2.

The score would remain the same until a Daz Cameron hit his sixth homer of the year, taking RHP Curtis Taylor yard for a solo shot.

That would be the ballgame as the Wings moved to 56-72 on the year and enter Sunday with a series record of 1-4. After opening up the season in Toledo where they went 4-2 to open up their 2022 campaign, the Wings are now at risk of going 2-4 on their home turf.

The Red Wings have not won a series since the 6/1-6/5 series against the Bisons.

*RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon *will take on Toledo's LHP Joey Wentz in the series finale at 1:05 Sunday.â

