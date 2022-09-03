9-3 Iowa at Columbus Postponed

Today's game between Iowa and Columbus has been postponed due to weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, September 4th with the first pitch of game one at 11:05am (gates will open at 10:30am). Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one and both contests will be seven innings.

