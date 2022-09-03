September 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

TODAY'S GAME: Iowa and Columbus will play game five of their six-game series today, with Caleb Kilian taking the ball for the I-Cubs. Kilian leads Iowa's active roster with 21 starts entering today's game, going 5-2 with a 4.26 ERA over that span. He has allowed 42 earned runs on 89 hits and 42 walks, striking out 109 batters over his 88.2 innings pitched. The right-hander has had good success against Columbus this year in two starts, going 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA. In those two games, he has allowed just one earned run on nine hits over 10.2 innings, striking out 15 batters compared to three walks. On the other side, Tanner Tully will get the start for the Clippers, set to pitch in his 21st game and make his 18th start of the year for Columbus. The southpaw in 8-3 with a 4.09 ERA in those games, allowing 47 earned runs on 113 hits in 103.1 innings pitched. In his 103.1 innings, Tully has allowed just 18 walks while striking out 80 batters, with opponents hitting .275 against him. He has made just one start against Iowa, a game in which he earned a victory, allowing just two earned runs on three hits over 5.2 innings.

WELCOME BACK: In his first game since making his Major League debut on August 30, Brendon Little spun two innings for the I-Cubs last night. The southpaw pitched in 29 games for Iowa this year before being selected as a replacement for Chicago's trip to Toronto earlier this week, making his debut against the Blue Jays. He allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk in 0.2 innings in his debut and was sent back to Iowa on Thursday. In his first outing back with Iowa last night, Little allowed one earned run on one hit - a solo home run - while walking one batter and striking out two in his two innings of work.

HOT AND COLD: Today's starter, Caleb Kilian, has had an up-and-down second half. Of his last ten starts, Kilian completed five innings and allowed less than two runs in five of them. In those five starts, he went 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA (5ER/26.1IP) and his first career Triple-A quality start. Of the other five starts in the last two months, however, three of them lasted just three innings and three of them saw Kilian allow six or more earned runs. In those five starts, he went 0-2 with a 12.12 ERA (22ER/16.1IP). His most recent outing fell into the second category, as he tied his career high with seven runs allowed in just 3.1 innings against St. Paul. Kilian will try to get back to the first category today, however, by adding on to his success against Columbus. In two career starts against the Clippers, the righty is 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA (1ER/10.2IP) and 15 strikeouts. That ERA is Kilian's best against any opponent at the Triple-A level through 21 starts with Iowa.

A QUICK CHANGE: Matt Swarmer looked like he was going to throw Iowa's fifth quality start of the season and earn his fourth win of the season, cruising through five innings. In those five innings, he allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out four. After Iowa gave him two more runs of support to make it a 5-0 lead entering the bottom of the sixth, Columbus figured something out. Swarmer couldn't retire a single batter in the sixth inning, allowing the first four men he faced to reach base. He was replaced and the next batter hit a grand slam to tie the game, putting four earned runs on Swarmer's line. It marked the first time all season that Swarmer has allowed more than three earned runs in a single outing for Iowa.

HAVE A YEAR: Last night marked 100 games with Iowa for Jared Young this year, 10 more than any other player on Iowa's active roster. The utility-man has tied his season high for home runs with 16 this year, tying his total in 2018 when he hit 10 for South Bend and six for Myrtle Beach. His team-leading 38 walks are also a career high, five more than any other season.

ONE MORE FOR THE TIE: Matt Mervis has been on a tear lately, pushing his average with Iowa up to .305 with his 2-for-5 performance last night. His two hits also extended his hitting streak to 12 games, just one game shy of his career-long 13 games set back on April 20-May 7 with High-A South Bend. For the second time in as many games, Mervis hit a home run, this time a solo shot in the fifth inning to extend Iowa's lead and extend his hitting streak. Then, with Iowa down by a run and down to their last strike in the ninth inning, Mervis came through with a clutch RBI double to tie the game. The first baseman scored two runs and had two runs batted in, padding to his totals on the year. After tonight's big game, he is now tied for second among all Minor League players this year with 104 runs batted in, sixth in slugging percentage at .610, fourth with 37 doubles, tied for first with 68 extra-base hits, tied for 12th with 29 home runs, 11th with a .986 OPS and 14th with 135 total hits. Chicago's No. 21 ranked prospect now has 12 multi-hit performances and six multi-RBI games in 34 total games with Iowa this year.

SAVE THE DAY: After Iowa scored four runs in the ninth inning to take a three-run lead, Ben Leeper entered the game and shut down the Clippers to earn his seventh save of the season. His seven saves are good for the team-lead as he is the only player with more than one save on Iowa's active roster. It marked the 13th straight game that Iowa has thrown a scoreless ninth inning, not allowing a run in the ninth inning since back on August 11. The previous long for scoreless ninth innings was just six for Iowa, done twice from June 30-July 6 and July 15-26.

TWO FOR THE LEAD: Darius Hill went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a double out of the leadoff spot last night, giving him 85 hits in 67 games with Iowa this year. His 85 hits put him second on the active roster in hits, just one behind outfielder Narciso Crook. Crook has played in 23 more games than Hill this year and with two hits in today's game, Hill could surpass Crook for the team-lead. Not only does the 24-year-old nearly lead Iowa's active roster for hits, he is also just three hits away from taking the lead in all of Minor League baseball. Hill is second among all Minor League players this year with his 142 total hits on the year, ranking 13th among all Minor League players in batting average with his .323 across Double-A Tennessee and Iowa.

AGAINST COLUMBUS: The I-Cubs and Clippers are set to play game five of their six-game series tonight, with the series tied at two games apiece after Iowa's comeback victory last night. With their 9-6 victory in last night's game, Iowa tied the series at 2-2 and moved to 5-5 at Huntington Park all-time. After going 4-8 in the first 12 games between the two teams at Principal Park, they are now 6-10 on the year against the Clippers. Their 5-5 record here along with their 5-13 all-time record at Principal Park makes Iowa 10-18 all-time overall against Columbus. Their three-run win put Iowa's deficit in the season scoring at 25 runs through the first 16 games this series, at 105-80.

SHORT HOPS: Last night marked Iowa's 28th comeback victory of the year and just their third win of the season when trailing after eight innings, moving to 3-50 on the year when they are behind entering the ninth...all four of Iowa's top hitters recorded two hits last night, accounting for eight of the team's 12 hits while driving in five of Iowa's nine runs... Jackson Frazier drew a leadoff walk as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning last night, making pinch hitters 8-for-21 with nine walks this year for Iowa...the I-Cubs are first in at-bats in the International League while being eighth in plate appearances, drawing just 413 walks as a team this year.

LAST TEN (6-4)

September 2 @ Columbus ..........................W, 9-6

September 1 @ Columbus ...........................L, 7-5

August 31 @ Columbus ...............................L, 7-0

August 30 @ Columbus ..............................W, 4-0

August 28 vs. St. Paul ..............................L, 13-12

August 27 vs. St. Paul ..................................L, 6-3

August 26 vs. St. Paul .................................W, 6-5

August 25 vs. St. Paul .................................W, 2-1

August 24 vs. St. Paul .................................W, 4-2

August 23 vs. St. Paul .................................W, 7-1

NEXT TEN

September 4 @ Columbus ..................... 12:05 CT

September 6 @ Jacksonville .................... 6:05 CT

September 7 @ Jacksonville .................... 6:05 CT

September 8 @ Jacksonville .................... 6:05 CT

September 9 @ Jacksonville .................... 6:05 CT

September 10 @ Jacksonville .................. 5:35 CT

September 11 @ Jacksonville .................. 2:05 CT

September 13 vs. Memphis ............................6:38

September 14 vs. Memphis ..........................12:08

September 15 vs. Memphis ............................6:38

Average ..................................................Hill (.333)

Games ................................................Young (100)

Hits .......................................................Crook (86)

Doubles .................................................Hicks (20)

Home Runs...........................................Crook (18)

RBI........................................................Crook (62)

Walks ....................................................Young (38)

Stolen Bases ........................................Crook (12)

Wins .........................................................Kilian (5)

ERA ..................................................Padilla (1.32)

Saves.................................................... Leeper (7)

Innings Pitched ...................................Kilian (88.2)

Strikeouts.............................................Kilian (109)

Strikeouts.........................................Kilian, 109 (5)

Average ..................................................7th (.256)

Runs ......................................................14th (592)

Hits .......................................................6th (1,093)

Home runs ......................................... T-14th (121)

Walks .....................................................17th (420)

Strikeouts............................................12th (1,125)

Stolen bases ..........................................13th (107)

ERA ......................................................12th (4.68)

Hits allowed ..........................................9th (1,033)

Runs allowed .........................................13th (636)

Home runs allowed ................................10th (142)

Walks .....................................................18th (558)

Strikeouts..............................................4th (1,177)

Errors ..................................................... T-8th (89)

CUBS PROSPECT RANKINGS

Brennen Davis (OF)...................................... No. 2

Alexander Canario (OF) ............................... No. 9

Hayden Wesneski (RHP) ............................ No. 12

Caleb Kilian (RHP) ..................................... No. 14

Matt Mervis (INF) ........................................ No. 21

IOWA CUBS GAME NOTES

TRIPLE-A AFFILIATE OF THE CHICAGO CUBS SINCE 1981

IOWA CUBS (58-69) @ COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (73-52)

Saturday, September 3, 2022 -¢ 11:05 AM CT -¢ Huntington Park -¢ Columbus, OH

RHP Caleb Kilian (5-2, 4.26) vs. LHP Tanner Tully (8-3, 4.09)

2022 RECORDS

Overall ....................................................... 58-69

Home ......................................................... 34-32

Road .......................................................... 24-37

Day ............................................................ 19-23

Night .......................................................... 39-46

Win / Loss streak ..........................................W-1

Longest winning streak .....................5 (5/8-5/13)

Longest losing streak........................6 (6/29-7/4)

vs. LHP ...................................................... 15-18

vs. RHP ..................................................... 43-51

Extra innings .................................................. 4-8

Shutouts ........................................................ 7-9

Quality starts.................................................. 3-1

One-run games.......................................... 15-21

Lead after 7 ................................................. 41-9

Tied after 7 .................................................... 7-8

Trail after 7 .................................................. 8-47

Lead after 8 ................................................. 49-7

Tied after 8 .................................................... 5-7

Trail after 8 .................................................. 3-50

Cubs score first.......................................... 37-22

Opp. scores first ........................................ 21-47

Score 4 or more runs ................................. 51-30

Score fewer than 4 runs .............................. 7-39

Score 10+ runs .............................................. 5-1

Opp. score 10+ runs .................................... 0-13

Comeback wins .............................................. 28

Walkoff wins...................................................... 6

Opp. walkoff wins ............................................. 6

Iowa homers .............................................. 42-37

Iowa 10+ hits ............................................. 32-14

Opponent 10+ hits ....................................... 5-33

Out-hit opponent ........................................ 47-16

Equal hit total ................................................. 4-8

Out-hit by opponent ..................................... 7-45

Most hits in a game ........................................ 17

Fewest hits in a game (9 Inn.) .......................... 1

Fewest hits in a game (7 Inn.) .......................... 2

No errors.................................................... 31-34

With 1 error ................................................ 21-20

With 2 errors ................................................ 4-14

With 3+ errors ................................................ 2-1

First game of series ..................................... 13-9

Vs. NL affiliates .......................................... 17-25

Vs. AL affiliates .......................................... 41-44

In blue uniforms ......................................... 36-44

In white uniforms ......................................... 9-13

In red uniforms............................................. 11-8

In specialty uniforms ...................................... 2-4

Largest home crowd ......................10,558 (7/16)

Largest road crowd .......................... 13,911 (7/4)

Pevey Iowa Record ............................... 588-657

Pevey Career Record ...................... 1,232-1,274

RECORDS VS. COL

2022 vs. COL ............................................... 6-10

2022 vs. COL at home ................................... 4-8

2022 at COL .................................................. 2-2

All-Time vs. COL ........................................ 10-18

All-Time vs. COL at home ............................ 5-13

All-Time at COL ............................................. 5-5

Streak vs. COL .............................................W-1

