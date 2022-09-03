Syracuse Mets Roster Move - September 3, 2022
September 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Please note the following Syracuse Mets roster move:
-RHP Jesus Vargas promoted from Double-A Binghamton
