RailRiders Bury Mets, 14-5
September 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (68-59) defeated the Syracuse Mets 14-5 on Saturday evening. Phillip Evans went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a pair of defensive highlights.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck for three in the game's opening frame. Josh Breaux and Ronald Guzmán contributed a pair of run-scoring singles and Evans drove in the third run of the night on a sacrifice fly to center. SWB added two more tallies to their advantage in the second after Ben Rortvedt's fourth big fly of the season made it 5-0 early.
The Mets chipped three runs off the lead in the third. Nick Meyer clocked a two-run home run to left to get Syracuse on the board and Travis Jankowski scored later in the frame on a throwing error.
The RailRiders got two back in the bottom of the inning with a rare two RBI infield single from Chris Owings. Evans, who had his fingerprints all over this game, never broke his sprint and scored all the way from second after Owings reached safely at first.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored for a fourth consecutive inning to open the contest following a Ryan LaMarre three-run home run that made it a 10-3 ballgame. JT Riddle then went yard in the seventh to get Syracuse within five.
SWB tacked on four insurance runs in the eighth in the 14-5 final. Anthony Volpe registered his first Triple-A RBI as part of a 3-for-5 performance in his second appearance with the RailRiders. Two batters later, Miguel Andújar smoked a two-run double to right-center, the 15th hit of the night for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Deivi García (1-3) logged the win out of the RailRiders bullpen. Jesus Vargas (0-1) was saddled with the loss in his Triple-A debut.
The two teams conclude their six-game series Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 1:05 PM. It's Sunday Family FunDay, presented by Geisinger and Q92. Kids can play catch on the field from noon until 12:20 PM, get $2 Dippin Dots and Mamita's Ices all game long and can run the bases after the final out. Tickets and details are available at swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
68-59
