8.5.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (50-55, 17-14) at Gwinnett Stripers (47-58, 14-16)

August 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Coolray Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 PM ET

GAME #106 / ROAD #56: Indianapolis Indians (50-55, 17-14) at Gwinnett Stripers (47-58, 14-16)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Alldred (7-3, 4.79) vs. RHP Allan Winans (7-3, 2.89)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Gwinnett Stripers used five stolen bases and a trio of RBI singles to put up three runs in the eighth inning and defeat the Indianapolis Indians in comeback fashion on Friday night at Coolray Field, 5-3. Indianapolis got on the board in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Miguel Andújar, extending the slugger's hitting streak to eight consecutive games. A double by Joe Dunand with runners at the corners in the third inning tied the game, and the Stripers then took a one-run lead in the fifth on a Luke Williams solo home run. With two outs and one run on in the sixth, Mason Martin launched a 406-foot double off the wall to tie the game. Pinch hitter Canaan Smith-Njigba then singled home Martin. Gwinnett then used baserunning to take the lead, with former Indians backstop Joe Hudson singling home Braeden Shewmake to score the game-tying run after a pair of stolen bases. Yolmer Sanchez then singled home pinch runner Magneuris Sierra from second base following another stolen base as the game-winning run.

LEADING THE LEAGUE: Miguel Andújar, the International League's leading hitter, knocked in a run with a first-inning single to extend his hitting streak to eight consecutive games. Since his streak began on July 27, Andújar is hitting .528 (19-for-36) with eight runs, two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI. His most recent streak includes a four-hit, five-RBI performance that made him the first Indians batter since Roberto Petagine in 1998 to have three five-RBI games in a single season. Since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22, he has hit safely in 51-of-58 games while rising to the top of the IL leaderboard in batting average (.363) and hits (121); he also ranks among league qualifiers in RBI (2nd, 78), total bases (3rd, 195), OPS (4th, 1.008), slugging percentage (6th, .586), on-base percentage (8th, .422) and doubles (T-9th, 25).

STRIPERS KEEP SWIPING: In Gwinnett's comeback, three-run eighth inning last night, the Indians surrendered five stolen bases to set up runners in scoring position. The five total bases swiped in the game tied an Indians record for the most stolen bases surrendered in a road game in the Victory Field era, last occurring on May 18, 2018, at Durham.

DOMINGO DOESN'T STOP: One of Indianapolis' newest acquisitions from Double-A Altoona, Domingo Leyba, stretched his on-base streak last night to eight games since being promoted from the Curve on July 25. In that stretch, he has hit safely in seven contests with a .423 batting average (11-for-26), seven runs, four extra base hits and more walks (8) than strikeouts (5). The seasoned veteran dominated in Double-A with a .343 batting average (35-for-102) in 30 games.

EXCEPTIONALLY ERRORLESS: Since July 25, the Indians are the only team in professional baseball to log a perfect fielding percentage after the Toronto Blue Jays ended their streak on Thursday night. Last night's loss included a well-executed relay from center fielder Chris Owings, second baseman Nick Gonzales and catcher Grant Koch to nab the go-ahead run at the plate in the third inning. During the 10-game streak, Indians fielders have been perfect in 349 total chances with 82 assists and six double plays turned. The team is 6-4 in that stretch and are tied for the third-most wins in the International League behind Durham and Buffalo (7-3). The errorless streak is Indy's longest since going 12 games without an error from Aug. 12-25, 2022. This season, the Indians have the sixth-fewest errors in the 20-team IL with 69.

JONES IS NO JOKE: Jared Jones continued his flamethrowing ways last night, striking out seven batters for the second time in his last two starts. He took the no decision after exiting the game with a 3-2 lead after 5.2 innings. He surrendered two earned runs with five walks and seven punchouts and with a pitch count of 96 was just one out away from his second Triple-A quality start. Jones has been a strikeout machine with Indianapolis since making his Triple-A debut on 6/20, fanning 48 batters in 40.0 innings. With six-plus strikeouts in five of his last six outings, Jones leads the International League in punchouts since June 2 (39). Over his last five outings (four starts), he is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA (10er/24.2ip), 31 strikeouts and a 1.14 WHIP.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Stripers continue their six-game set at Coolray Field tonight at 6:05 PM ET with the Indians looking to clinch at least a split in the series. The series is tied 2-2, with the Indians' win on Thursday matching their win total against the Stripers last season when they went 2-4 in Lawrenceville. Tonight, southpaw Cam Alldred (7-3, 4.79) will make his 24th appearance (12th start) with the Indians this season and third against Gwinnett after going 0-1 with three runs allowed in 0.2 innings last season. Taking the mound for Gwinnett is righty Allan Winans (7-3, 2.89) who will make his first career appearance against Indy after tossing just 3.1 innings in his last start on July 30 at Jacksonville.

CAM KEEPS ROLLING: Cam Alldred will make his 24th appearance (12th start) of the season today and his third career outing against Gwinnett. On July 30 vs. Louisville, he earned his second consecutive victory with six strikeouts in 5.0 two-run innings. In his first season as a starting pitcher Alldred has excelled, going 3-3 with a 4.20 ERA (23er/49.1ip) and 47 strikeouts in his 11 starts this summer. As a reliever, Alldred is 4-0 with a 6.56 ERA (17er/23.1ip) with 20 punchouts. Two of his three quality starts this season have come on the road for Alldred, on June 16 at Iowa and June 29 at Louisville, the latter of which featured a career-high eight strikeouts.

THIS DATE IN 1996: Keith Mitchell launched a one-out, first-inning grand slam - the first in Victory Field history, albeit on the road - and Kirt Ojala tossed a two-hit complete game as the Indians defeated Nashville, 7-2. Mitchell's grand slam was his first of two home runs on the day, and he ended the performance with a team-leading five RBI. The victory was the third time that Ojala went the distance during his 1996 campaign with Indianapolis, as well as being his seventh and final win of the season.

