Knights Drop Both Games of Saturday's Doubleheader
August 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights dropped both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The Knights lost game one by a score of 8-2 and lost game two by a score of 6-2.
Second baseman Lenyn Sosa launched his 17th home run of the season, a solo blast in game two of the twin bill. The home run tied Víctor Reyes for the team lead. For Sosa, it marked his fourth home run of the road trip and second of this series.
In all, the Knights tallied two runs on nine hits in game two of the doubleheader on Saturday. Catcher Adam Hackenberg had an RBI single in the game and Reyes had a team-high two hits. He bumped up his batting average to a team-leading .307 on the season. RHP Mike Mayers (3-4, 7.29) was charged with the loss after he started his fourth game with the Knights since being acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
In game one on Saturday, the Knights scored two runs on seven hits in the loss. First baseman Nate Mondou had two of the seven hits in the first game. Reyes recorded his team-high 71st RBI of the season. He connected on an RBI single in the top of the third inning. LHP John Parke (2-6, 6.91) was saddled with the loss in a relief effort.
Saturday's doubleheader was Charlotte's second of the week against the Tides and third of the season. The two teams split the doubleheader on Wednesday night.
The Knights will conclude the seven-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Sunday is set for 4:05 p.m. from Harbor Park.
