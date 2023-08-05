Iowa Breaks Four-Game Skid with Comeback Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (60-44) earned their first win of the series over the Toledo Mud Hens (45-60) by a score of 3-1, Friday at Principal Park.

The two teams have played in four games this series and tonight marked the third time Toledo scored a run in the top of the first inning. They did so on a wild pitch by Jordan Wicks, the lone run he would allow.

Iowa quickly tied the game in their half of the first on an RBI single from Edwin Ríos. From there, both pitchers settled in. Wicks ended up tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out three.

He was put in line for the win in the fourth inning on an RBI single off the bat of Luis Vazquez. Up 2-1, the I-Cubs grew their lead in the fifth on a solo home run from Pete Crow-Armstrong, good for his first Triple-A hit.

With a 3-1 lead, the I-Cubs' bullpen took over, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out seven. Cam Sanders struck out three of the four batters he faced in a scoreless ninth inning, earning his fourth save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

After allowing 11 earned runs on 10 hits and 16 walks in seven innings of their second game last night, Iowa's pitching staff locked in tonight. Four pitchers combined to allow just one run on three hits and three walks, striking out 10.

Pete Crow-Armstrong registered his first Triple-A hit tonight with his solo home run in the fifth inning. The No. 1 prospect in the Cubs system now has 15 long balls this year.

Iowa and Toledo will continue their six-game series with game five tomorrow night. First pitch from Principal Park is set for 6:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

