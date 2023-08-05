Barrero, Bats Stay Hot Against Omaha

LOUISVILLE, KY - With a final score of 5-1, the Louisville Bats (58-47) won their fifth straight game so far this August - tying a season-high win streak of five games - topping the Omaha Storm Chasers (50-53) 5-1 on Saturday night.

Game five of the series started slowly, going three innings without a run. The Storm Chasers took advantage of a double steal to gain the lead at 1-0 in the top of the third.

Reds rehabber Hunter Greene made the second start of his rehab assignment and his first start with Louisville this season. Greene pitched 2.2 innings, allowing a single run on one hit with a strikeout and a walk.

Fellow Reds rehabber Vladimir Gutierrez also made his season debut with the Bats, taking the mound in the top of the fourth, throwing 2.0 shutout innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Gutierrez and Chuckie Robinson completed a strikeout-throw out in the top of the fourth for the last two outs of the inning. A third Reds pitcher on rehab, Tejay Antone, came on in the top of the sixth, throwing 1.0 inning, surrendering a lone hit.

Noelvi Marte drew a lead-off walk to start a Louisville rally in the bottom of the fourth. After advancing to second on a passed ball, Marte moved to third on a throwing error by Omaha's catcher. He later scored on a sac fly from Jason Vosler to even the score at 1-1. Jose Barrero kept the rally going, following up with a solo homer to take the lead for the Bats at 2-1.

Louisville strengthened their lead in the bottom of the fifth with another scoring burst. With the longest active streak in Triple-A, Alejo Lopez extended his on-base streak to 36 games with a lead-off single. Matt Reynolds kept the effort going with another single and Henry Ramos walked to load the bases for Nick Martini, who singled to secure his 58th RBI of the year and bring the score to 3-1. Reynolds scored on a sac grounder by Marte and Ramos scored on a single by Vosler, bringing the Louisville lead up to 5-1.

The Storm Chasers threatened to score again in the top of the ninth, getting a runner to third, but closer Alan Busenitz secured a swinging strikeout for the last out of the game. With tonight's 5-1 win, Louisville has won every game they have played in August so far.

The Bats will play the series finale against Omaha tomorrow, Sunday, August 6 with first pitch at Louisville Slugger Field set for 1:05 pm E.T. Christian Roa (0-3, 9.14) will take the mound for Louisville while the Storm Chasers have yet to name their starter.

