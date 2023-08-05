Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 5 at Scranton/WB

August 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (16-15, 50-54) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (15-14, 49-54)

Saturday - 6:05 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Wily Peralta (3-6, 5.98) vs. RHP Mitch Spence (8-6, 5.02)

SCRANTON STRANGLERS: The Rochester Red Wings used two runs in the eighth and ninth innings to come from behind and pick up their 50th win of the season, and first of the series in Scranton/WB, 5-3...RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched a game-winning, two-run home run in the top of the ninth to seal the win, part of a 3-for-5 night at the plate...1B MATT ADAMS launched a home run of his own, his 14th of the season and team-leading 10th solo shot...RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ logged 4.0 innings in his start, tied for his longest outing of the season, before RHP DANIEL MENGDEN turned in 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts to earn his first win of 2023...Rochester looks to win back-to-back games at PNC Field for the second time this season, as RHP WILY PERALTA is slated to make his 20th start for the Wings.

LAY DOWN THE BLANKEN-HAMMER: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN recorded his team-leading 17th home run in the win last night as part of his three-hit performance...this was the lefty's second long ball in as many games, marking his second time doing so this year, the last coming on 6/8-10 (at WOR)...

Blankenhorn leads the team in extra-base hits with 42 after recording the home run and a double in last night's contest.

The Pennsylvania native's three hits marked his 19th multi-hit game this year.

GOING, GOING, GONE!: 1B MATT ADAMS went 1-for-4 in the win, recording an RBI and launching his 14th home run of the year and 10th on the road, tied for most on the team with TRAVIS BLANKENHORN...10 of Adams' homers have been solo shots, which is good enough to lead the team in solo home runs...

Big City ranks second on the team in home runs, and third in RBI with 39.

NOT 1, NOT 2, NOT 3...: The Wings pitching staff combined to strike out 10 RailRiders hitters last night, including four from starting pitcher RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ, and three each from RHP GERSON MORENO and RHP DANIEL MENGDEN...this marked the 29th time this season that Rochester has struck out double-digit batters, and the fifth time against Scranton/WB (8/1, 6/17, 6/13, 5/5)...

Since returning from the All-Star break on 7/14, the Wings pitching staff has logged the sixth-most strikeouts in the International League (176), 11 behind the leader (TOL, 187).

MORENO MANIA: RHP GERSON MORENO worked 1.2 innings in relief of RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ, allowing no earned while striking out three...this marked his 30th scoreless outing, lowering his ERA to 2.33 ERA (14 ER / 54 IP), the lowest ERA of Wings pitchers with a minimum of five innings pitched...

The Wings are now 27-16 in games in which Moreno appears.

START ME UP: RHP WILY PERALTA is making the start for Rochester tonight, marking his 20th start for the Wings this year...this marks the most starts the righty has logged since 2016 with Milwaukee, and his most Triple-A starts since 2012 with Nashville...the Dominican Republic native has the second-most strikeouts on the team with 76, just four behind team-leader RHP JOAN ADON (80).

DUNN DUNN DUUNNN: 3B JACK DUNN went 2-for-3 in the win, logging a walk and a double, marking his fifth multi-hit performance of the year with Rochester...the righty bat has now logged a free pass in his last two starts...

Dunn's on-base percentage of .402 is good enough to lead the active roster.

RAISE THE CURLY MUSTACHE: RHP DANIEL MENGDEN closed out Scranton/WB with a perfect two innings in relief, sealing the win for the Wings...after striking out three batters and not allowing a base runner, Mengden earned his first win since 9/13/2022 with Omaha...Mengden became the first Wings pitcher to strike out the side in the ninth inning to seal a win since RHP JORDAN WEEMS punched out three-straight Buffalo batters to close out the win on 4/12...

Since joining Rochester on 7/5, Mengden holds a 1-1 record with a 4.38 ERA (6 ER/12.1 IP) and has fanned 10 batters.

His .222 batting average against ranks third on the team behind RHP GERSON MORENO and RHP ANDRES MACHADO among qualified pitchers (since 7/5).

International League Stories from August 5, 2023

