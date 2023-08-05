Mud Hens Crush I-Cubs to Take Series
August 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (60-45) lost by a score of 19-8 to the Toledo Mud Hens (46-60) on Saturday, dropping the series with one game left to play tomorrow afternoon.
For the first time all series, Iowa got on the board first, getting a solo home run from Jake Slaughter to take a 1-0 lead. The long ball was Slaughter's team-leading 18th home run of the year.
They padded their lead in the third on a two-run double from Jared Young, going up 3-0. Toledo answered in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Nevin to make it 3-1. The Mud Hens took their first lead of the game in the fifth on an RBI single from Corey Joyce followed by two bases loaded walks.
Iowa didn't trail long, as Edwin Ríos clubbed a two-run shot in the home half of the fifth, putting Iowa in front by a score of 5-4. The ball kept flying out of the yard in the sixth, as Toledo used two two-run home runs to go back up by three, at 8-5.
P.J. Higgins continued the comeback attempt for the I-Cubs in the bottom of the sixth, hitting a two-run home run of his own to make it 8-7. For the second consecutive inning, Toledo put up four runs in the eighth to take a five-run lead.
After a bases loaded walk scored an eighth run for Iowa, the Mud Hens scored four more runs in the top of the eighth on a bases loaded walk and two singles. Toledo scored three more in the ninth against David Bote to go up 19-8, where the game would stay.
POSTGAME NOTES:
Toledo's top two hitters combined to go 4-for-10 with a run scored, a double, a home run and nine runs batted in. The two also took two walks compared to three strikeouts.
Josh Roberson and Bailey Horn combined to allow 11 earned runs on eight hits and four walks in 2.1 innings pitched.
After being held off the board for the first three innings, Toledo went on to score in each of the final six frames. They put up one in the fourth, three in the fifth, four in the sixth through eighth innings and three in the ninth, scoring 19 runs on 18 hits in the win.
Iowa and Toledo will play the sixth and final game of the series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Principal Park scheduled for 1:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
