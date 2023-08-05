Tides Sweep Doubleheader Against Charlotte

NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (68-38) win both games in a twin-bill against the Charlotte Knights (40-67) on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk takes two wins on Saturday night to earn their first doubleheader sweep of the season.

The Tides were off and running in the opening frame in game one this evening with Heston Kjerstad tripling and Joey Ortiz doubling to bring home the game's first run. Robbie Glendinning smoked a ball to right-center for a solo home run to put the Tides up 2-0 in the second. The Knights evened the score in the third when Lenyn Sosa brought in a run on a sac fly. Victor Reyes followed him up with a blooping RBI single to center to bring in the equalizing run. Norfolk retook the lead in the third after Lewin Diaz singled home a run. With runners aboard for Connor Norby in the fourth, he doubled over the head of the right fielder to extend the Tides lead to 5-2. Josh Lester drove in a pair on an RBI double in the sixth and scored on a double by Coby Mayo which capped the scoring, giving the Tides the 8-2 win in game one.

Charlotte struck the first blow in the nightcap as Sosa launched a solo home run in the first to give the Knights their first run of the game. Kyle Stowers matched him with a solo shot of his own in the second to tie the game at one apiece. Shayne Fontana doubled home a run later in the frame to give Norfolk the lead. In the third, Mayo and Daz Cameron hit back-to-back sac flies to increase the Norfolk lead to three. Stowers added another RBI to his line on a double to the left-center gap in the fifth to give the Tides a 5-1 lead. The Knights added one to their total when Adam Hackenberg singled to right in the sixth. Anthony Bemboom got ahold of an 0-2 pitch for a solo homer that capped the scoring at 6-2 in game two, and the Tides came away with the doubleheader sweep.

