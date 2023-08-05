SWB Game Notes - August 5

Rochester Red Wings (50-54, 16-15) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (49-54, 15-15)

Game 104 | Home Game 54 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Saturday, August 5, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Wily Peralta (3-6, 5.98) vs RHP Mitch Spence (8-6, 5.02)

DOUBLE DIGITS- The RailRiders pitching staff has combined for 49 strikeouts in three games with 15 K's in the first two contests and 11 total last night. Last night, Clayton Beeter added seven of his own and MLB rehabber Jonathan Loaisiga punched out three. Zach Greene added one more to the tally. Impressively, the team has only issued twelve free passes via ten walks and two hit by pitches.

THE HOUSE OF MITCH- Righty Mitch Spence gets the start today at PNC Field. Spence has been very impressive playing in front of the home crowd this season. He boasts a 3.10 earned run average in ten starts at home while having a 7.25 ERA in ten starts on the road. That's 20 less runs in 8.1 more innings pitched. Spence has also recorded 16 more strikeouts in Moosic and six less walks.

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in Triple-A, batting .347 in 22 games played. He has had ten of multi-hit and eleven multi-RBI contests. Pereira has batted in 25 runs on 33 hits, including 5 doubles and 5 homers. The righty has played all three outfield positions. Pereira is also 12-26 with runners in scoring position and has come up in the clutch for the RailRiders in all four opportunities he has had with the bases loaded.

THE LASAGNA REHAB: Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga has been at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this week on a rehab assignment after throwing once with the Tampa Tarpons. The righty began the season on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. On Tuesday, he tossed one inning of clean work on just nine pitches. Last night, he allowed a single in the seventh but then struck out the next three batters on 13 offerings. Loaisiga reentered in the eighth but allowed three consecutive hits before being pulled.

RAILRIDERS VS RED WINGS: SWB has had a good time playing against Rochester at PNC Field. The team is 7-3 against the Nationals Triple-A affiliate at home, while being 2-4 on the road. The two teams will meet one more time this season at Innovative Field at the end of the month and into September.

FARM SYSTEM FEATS- The Yankees farm system spans across seven different teams with two in the Dominican. Matt Bowman leads all arms with 36 appearances on the season. Andres Chaparro has the most games played with 96 and the most runs batted in with 69 under his belt. Mitch Spence is third in innings pitched with 107.2 IP and his start is coming up today.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders two August birthdays on the calendar. On August 15th, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#2 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#4) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

