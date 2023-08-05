Memphis Drops Game Five of Series to Jacksonville, Plays Finale Sunday

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game homestand with a 13-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at AutoZone Park on Saturday night.

Starting pitcher Sem Robberse (0-1) struggled in his St. Louis Cardinals organizational debut. The right-handed pitcher allowed eight runs on 11 hits, walked three and struck out one in 3.1 innings pitched.

Left fielder Juan Yepez recorded a multi-hit night. His two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Memphis a chance to continue the comeback. The right-handed hitter now has 31 RBI at Triple-A this season. First baseman Luken Baker added two more RBI and another home run to his phenomenal season.

The Redbirds (54-53) return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, August 6 to conclude a 12-game homestand at 2:05p.m. CDT against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

